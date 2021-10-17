Novel ‘Genesis’: Teruel is caught in bed with Nepheriades and beaten by Potiphar

Teruel (Amaurih de Oliveira) will be beaten by Potiphar (Val Perré) in novel “Genesis” when caught in bed with Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque). The scenes should air this Monday (18). After being caught, the soldier is condemned by Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) but manages to escape and allies with Apepi (the former pharaoh is only mentioned in the plot). “Coward! Either you fight like a man or I’ll kill you right here,” threatens the commander.

In the biblical plot, Neferíades has kept a secret affair for years with Teruel, the future murderer of Mahamid (Cee Jay), the kidnapper of Asenate (role of Letícia Almeida). However, the relationship is discovered when Potiphar arrives home early and finds the lovers in bed. According to the script, after the capture, soldiers put Teruel on his knees in front of the commander, who orders him to be alone with his rival in the execution yard.

“Didn’t you want what was mine? Didn’t you find yourself man enough to sleep with my wife? So now is the time to prove your manhood,” he says, calling Teruel to the plot fight that is in its final stretch and then removing his armor.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Teruel advances on Potiphar but is punched by rival

In this, Potiphar hits himself in the face to call the rial into the fight. “Coward! Fearful! Walk!” he says angrily to Teruel, who will leave Abumani (Olieira’s Dudu) in serious condition after attacking him with a dagger. “Teruel then goes on top of Potiphar. The two have a hand-to-hand fight. Potiphar manages to dodge Teruel. The two study each other, as if they were in a ring”, indicates the text.

“Potiphar goes up and applies a direct punch and then a hook. Teruel tries to defend himself from the punches, but he’s already bleeding from his eyebrow”, continues the script delivered to the actors. “React, you coward!” orders the ex-husband of Nepheriades.

“Teruel regains his strength and double-legs Potiphar. The two fall. Teruel is on top and hits Potiphar hard on the waist. Potiphar reverses the situation and passes guard, getting on top of Teruel. Potiphar punches Teruel in the face . Teruel defends himself as he can”, indicates the script.

In the fight, Potiphar wins: he hits Teruel in the stomach with a knee and then a punch that hits the soldier squarely. Finally, Sheshi’s trusted man gives his rival a “scissors” followed by several punches. “Damn! Miserable! You bastard!” he yells before ending the spanking.

‘Genesis’: Adurrá appears alive after falling into a river of crocodiles

Another villain of the current phase, Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) will be unmasked as Apepi’s spy in the palace. Without the mask, it’s up to the vizier to flee and be chased by Abumani. In this, he is trapped in the bed of the Nile River and with no alternative, he jumps into the waters, full of crocodiles.

The cuxite then shoots an arrow at the enemy, who is presumed dead, but survives. Later, he steals a basket of food and in the streets of Avaris he meets Neferíades, who will have started to prostitute herself.