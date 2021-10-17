novelty may frustrate investors – Cryptocurrencies – Estadão E-Investidor – Top financial market news

(Katie Greifeld, WP Bloomberg) – The long-awaited go-ahead from the US regulatory agency for an exchange-traded bitcoin fund may turn into an event that promotes more asset appreciation before it goes public than after it.

The rise of speculation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could approve a futures-backed product as soon as possible this week was touted as a catalyst for a new torrential wave of interest in bitcoin, with a deadline for the decision fast approaching. Cryptocurrency advocates like Anthony Pompliano of Morgan Creek Digital Assets jumped on the idea, tweeting that things could “go crazy.”

Other industry veterans aren’t so sure. Given the ease of access to cryptocurrency markets over previous years, it’s not clear whether launching a bitcoin ETF would trigger a flood of demand, according to Juthica Chou, head of over-the-counter trading at Kraken Digital Asset Exchange.

Individuals can now buy and sell digital assets on cryptocurrency exchanges around the world and through more retail-oriented platforms such as PayPal and Square. Meanwhile, institutional investors have been able to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through vehicles like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust fund – albeit plagued by persistent discounts – for years.

“Integration for individual investors, retail and institutions is already much better, safer and more affordable than, say, what cryptocurrencies were in 2017,” Juthica said on Bloomberg’s “QuickTake Stock” broadcast. “An ETF will definitely be positive, it will expand the range of participants who can start buying bitcoin and participate in the ecosystem, but it won’t be as impactful as it would have been years ago, because we’re already seeing institutional demand.”

However, optimism helped the world’s largest cryptocurrency soar to nearly $58,000 this week for the first time since May. Bitcoin has risen more than 80% since dropping below $30,000 in late July.

The speed of the recovery may be paving the way for bullies’ disappointment, with bitcoin entering price territory soon well above its true value on its 14-day Relative Strength Index. Not to mention that recent months have been marked by ups and downs, from the debut of Coinbase Global Inc. on the stock exchange in April to the launch of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador in September.

For Stephane Ouellette, CEO of the cryptocurrency-focused platform FRNT Financial Inc., the approval of the ETF would undoubtedly be good news, but it would be far from being a “watershed” at this point.

“Basically, I’m not sure this adds much access for investors who are struggling to get into this space,” said Ouellette. “That said, if an ETF were approved, all US based trading platforms would likely offer access to bitcoin exposure, currently only a few do.”

It’s gone a long way for ETF advocates, with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the twins best known for having accused Mark Zuckerberg of stealing Facebook’s original idea, submitting the first request for a Bitcoin ETF in 2013.

In August, SEC President Gary Gensler signaled that policymakers might be more open to an ETF if it were based on futures rather than the cryptocurrency itself, setting the stage for a likely decision based on an approval deadline. or rejection of futures based on ETF applications.

Even if approved, a futures-backed fund could limit the positive impact, according to Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg Intelligence. Futures-linked ETFs “are not ideal,” as the ETF has to roll forward futures contracts, which destroys performance, he said.

“Investors generally don’t like derivatives and many advisors don’t like derivatives,” Balchunas said on Bloomberg’s “QuickTake Stock” program. “An ETF backed by physical currency would be a great catalyst. I see this as a much lesser catalyst.”

Translation: Romina Cacia

