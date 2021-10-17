Owner of Newcastle will buy the Cruise? See where the rumor came from and if it could happen

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, became owner of Newcastle after the country’s Public Investment Fund bought the club from Premier League

This Saturday, a rumor hit social media and stirred up the fans at cruise: that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia is the new owner of the Newcastle, Mohammed bin Salman, would be interested in buying the Fox.

But is there anything real about it or is it just a big rumor?

The whole story started when the newspaper Libero, from Italy, published during the week that Bin Salman, which controls the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, would be interested in buying Inter Milan, Olympique Marseille and also a Brazilian club.

Also in Europe, the famous Spanish sports daily At echoed the news and, while speculating on which teams in Brazil might interest the billionaire Saudi prince, he cited the heavenly team from Belo Horizonte.

“There are several entities in the country that are going through serious financial problems and could be the object of a purchase, such as the Cruzeiro”, wrote the At.

This Saturday, the Argentine channel TyC Sports was one more to continue the repercussions, and a publication made by the network ended up being responsible for stirring the fans in Cruzeiro.

“After his arrival in Newcastle with a billion-dollar investment, Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now analyzing the possibility of extending his control to other clubs in Europe and also in South America, with Brazil and Cruzeiro as the main favourites,” he said.

There is not, however, any real indication that the Public Fund of Saudi Arabia would like to buy the Cruise, even because that is not even possible.

Mohamed bin Salman, Saudi Prince, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Vladimir Putin, President of Russia Getty Images

Is it possible to buy the Cruise?

It turns out that the Fox is a multi-sport association, not a corporate team.. Therefore, has no shares and cannot be sold as it does not have an “owner”.

This would change, however, if the team were able to complete its plan to become a SAF (Football Society) in the future. which would allow the club to sell up to 49% of its shares to an investor.

The plan to do this has already been approved by the Cruzeiro Deliberative Council on August 3rd. However, the project has not yet been processed at the club, and Raposa continues to be a multi-sport association.

Therefore, even if Mohammed bin Salman wanted to buy Cruzeiro, this would not be possible at the moment, at least until SAF Celeste is formed to manage the future of the team, which is currently in Serie B and is experiencing the most delicate moment in its history.