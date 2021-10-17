Palmeiras must freeze ticket prices to secure fans at the stadium

Credit: César Greco/Palmeiras

Palmeiras will face Internacional, this Sunday (17th), at 4 pm, for the Brasileirão Série A. This is the second game that Verdão will play with the presence of fans at Allianz Parque, after release from the government of São Paulo. Ticket sales, however, did not take off.

Of the total of 20 thousand tickets, around 9,000 tickets were sold until Friday night (15). The current moment of the team partially explains the low demand. Palmeiras have not won for seven games and distanced themselves from the fight for the title of the national tournament.

Another point is the price of tickets. To call the fans, the board of directors of Palmeira adopted the following strategy: freeze ticket prices.

“We reduced the values ​​of the last game (Red Bull Bragantino) to this one (Inter). (The ticket) must remain at these prices until the end of the championship”, said Maurício Galliote, president of Palmeiras, in an interview to the website Globo Esporte.

“Avanti pays R$ 144 per month for an average of three games in the period, which gives an average of R$ 48 per game,” added the manager.

“Compared to Palestra Itália tickets, the bleachers used to be between R$40 and R$50. Avanti has the benefit of ticket discounts or even gratuity according to the plans”, he concluded.

In the game against RB Bragantino, tickets cost between R$90 and R$400. Verdão provided 13,500 tickets. However, fans bought 8,884 tickets.

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports

In that game, only 30% of Allianz Parque’s capacity was allowed. For the game against Inter, the total increased to 50%.

Read too:

Zé Roberto celebrates his place in the Libertadores final: “Palmeiras is giant”

Palmeiras was a cowardly team and reached the final due to the incompetence of Atlético-MG, says narrator

Leila Pereira makes the composition of the ticket for the elections of Palmeiras official

Single candidate, Leila Pereira will be the first woman president of Palmeiras in 107 years