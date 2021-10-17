Palmeiras x Internacional: where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão, arbitration and squads

In a match valid for the 27th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras and Internacional face off this Sunday (17th), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP.

In fifth place in Brasileirão with 40 points, Verdão comes from a draw against Bahia by 0-0 at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador-BA, and has not won for five games in the competition. Colorado, in turn, occupies the seventh position in the tournament with 39 points and, in the last round, beat América-MG by 3-1, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre-RS.

Important reinforcements for Palmeiras reappeared at the Soccer Academy. Weverton and Piquerez performed again at the Soccer Academy after playing in the World Cup qualifiers for their teams and should be the news for the match against Internacional at Allianz Parque.

Gustavo Goméz, on the other hand, also returned to Brazil after representing Paraguay, however, the defender performed regenerative activities at his home after having a more complex logistics return, and was authorized by the Health and Performance Center to perform at the CT only this Saturday (16) ). He should also be available to coach Abel Ferreira.

Coach Diego Aguirre may have important shortages at Internacional for the match against Palmeiras. Rodrigo Lindoso, Maurício and Patrick are still undergoing treatment after injuries and will be reevaluated in training this Saturday (16) at the CT of Parque Gigante, to determine if they will be related to the match.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES X INTERNATIONAL

​

Date: October 17, 2021, Tuesday;

Schedule: 4 pm (Brasilia time);

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado – FIFA/SC

assistants: Kléber Lúcio Gil – FIFA/SC and Alex dos Santos – SC

VAR: Wagner Reway – VAR/FIFA-PB, Oberto da Silva Santos – PB and Marrubson Melo Freitas – DF

Transmission:​

– Rede Globo (open TV for the states of SP, RS, SC, PR, MG (except Juiz de Fora), GO, TO, MT, MS, BA, AL, PE, CE, MA, PA, AM, RO, RR, AM, AC and DF);

– Premiere (pay-per-view for all of Brazil);

– TNT Sports Stadium and HBO MAX (streaming app).

PALM TREES: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron and Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement; Danilo, Gabriel Menino, Kuscevic, and Mayke (injured);

suspended: Wesley (Direct Red);

hanging: Kuscevic, Zé Rafael, Deyverson and Abel Ferreira;

come back from suspension: Nobody;

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Saravia, Mercado, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny (Mauricio), Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto. Coach: Diego Aguirre

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Lindoso, Rodrigo Moledo, Bruno Méndez, Lucas Ramos and Vinícius Mello (injured)

suspended: Paulo Victor (3rd Yellow)

hanging: Moisés, Rodrigo Dourado, Hector, Bruno Méndez, Yuri Alberto, Pedro Henrique and Léo Borges

come back from suspension: Nobody;