Pamela Rosa goes to the men’s competition semifinal | skateboard

Leader of the world ranking on the street, Brazilian Pamela Rosa signed up and competed among men in the Tampa Pro. World champion in 2019, she managed to qualify for the semifinal of the competition and finished in 30th place.

1 of 1 Pâmela Rosa shows off the skateboard in the Tampa Pro 2021 — Photo: Reproduction Pamela Rosa shows off her skateboard in the Tampa Pro 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

“Today has perhaps been one of the happiest days of my life, as as a skateboarder I’ve always dreamed of walking and enjoying the Tampa Pro week. I walked, had fun and made it to the semifinals in a Men’s Championship! We women can, just believe us. in our dreams,” wrote Pamela on social media.

Also featured in the Tampa Pro was silver medalist Kelvin Hoefler. With the 5th best score, the Brazilian guaranteed himself in the decision of the tournament that takes place this Sunday.

The Tampa Pro is one of the most traditional skate tournaments, but it doesn’t have a female key. Based in the Florida city of the same name, the competition has been taking place since 1995. Unlike the SLS and the Olympics, the competition takes place on a wooden track.

Each athlete is entitled to only three laps, without the best trick. Grades range from 0 to 100 and are given by five judges. Whoever gets the highest score in the three laps wins. Pamela advanced to the semi with a note of 48.49.