Pamella Holanda says she regrets not denouncing DJ Ivis before

Pamella Holanda, ex-wife of DJ Ivis, said she regretted not having previously denounced the aggressions she suffered from her ex-husband.

“Leaving a relationship like that is very difficult. I was dependent on him financially and emotionally. I was very submissive. I only left home if I went with him. I only did things if he allowed me. Without realizing it, I put myself in a vulnerable situation. (…) I just regretted not having denounced him before,” said Pamella, in a statement published by VEJA.

She talked more about the subject.

Denouncing the various aggressions I suffered at the hands of my ex-husband Iverson de Souza Araújo, DJ Ivis, was the last drop of self-esteem I had left. He was an explosive, coarse, brutal and violent person. My feeling is of shame for me and for my mother, who witnessed some of this violence . Pamella Netherlands

Pamella said that she believed that after the birth of her daughter, her husband would change. “I thought that with the birth of our baby, everything would get better. A woman always thinks there will be a change in the aggressor’s relationship and temperament. But that never happened.”

She also said that she believes that “if it weren’t for the videos”, no one would believe her story and that she believes the worst is over. Pamella wants to use her story, then, to encourage more women who experience violence to report their abusers.

“I realized that I have a social role and I can use these platforms to encourage other women to report similar cases as well. Anyone who lives in an abusive relationship is canceled all the time, but I am an individual. I work, I study, I am a mother. millions of possibilities for my life,” he said.

I don’t want to carry the battered woman’s flag. Every woman leaves discredited and her faith shaken when that happens. It’s a very heavy weight. This was a bad thing that happened to me, but it was in the past. I want to look to the future and overcome everything. I dream of being an architect and, next semester, I’m going back to college, which I shut down because of my marriage. I believe the worst is over” , finished.

understand the case

Video shows DJ Ivis assaulting a woman Image: Playback / Instagram

On July 11, Pamella Gomes de Holanda, Iverson’s partner, DJ Ivis, shared on her social networks a series of videos that show the artist attacking her with slaps, punches and kicks. Also via Instagram, he confessed to the attacks, but said he is the victim of blackmail.

The excerpts released by Pamella were made, according to her, at the couple’s home, on different dates. O UOL watched the videos, but because of the violent content we won’t share them. At one point, Ivis attacks the woman with her close by or even holding her nine-month-old daughter Mel.

taking the blame

Minutes before being arrested, DJ Ivis recorded a video in which he left the justifications aside and assumed the error. “I’m really wrong. I apologize to each one of you. Nothing will change what I did. I tried to be perfect and I couldn’t. I don’t want to change what I did, but I want to show that I’m human too,” he declared.

consequences of aggression

In addition to prison, DJ Ivis was removed from the production company he worked for and had his contract terminated with the Sony Music Brasil label. Som Livre suspended all releases of the artist’s songs and blocked the exhibition of tracks that were on the air.

Pamella Holanda got protective measures against the musician and also went to court to prevent the artist and his representatives from making financial transactions without his consent.

When witnessing an episode of aggression against women, call 911 and report it.

Cases of domestic violence are, in most cases, committed by partners or ex-partners of the women, but the Maria da Penha Law can also be applied to aggressions committed by family members.

It is also possible to file complaints through the number 180 — the Women’s Service Center, which operates throughout the country and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free. The service receives complaints, advises specialists and makes referrals to protection and psychological assistance services. Contact can also be made via WhatsApp at (61) 99656-5008.

The complaint can also be made through Dial 100, which investigates human rights violations.

There is also the Human Rights Brazil application and the page of the National Ombudsman for Human Rights (ONDH) of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH). Victims of domestic violence can file a complaint within six months.

If you are feeling at risk, the victim can request an urgent protective measure.