Pandemic Grows Sick Pay Grants for Psychological Illnesses | Economy

Survey obtained by g1 with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security shows that in the first seven months of 2021, 108,263 benefits for temporary incapacity (formerly sick pay) were granted to workers with mental and behavioral disorders.

The group of 468 diseases includes disorders such as depression, anxiety, panic, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder and social phobia. Depression and anxiety are the main cases of requests for leave.

Until the publication of this article, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare did not inform the general number of sick pay concessions from January to July this year, so there is no way to inform what the 108,263 releases represent in relation to the total.

The data show, however, that from 2019 to 2020 there was a 29% increase in the granting of sick pay for illnesses related to mental and behavioral disorders.

There were 289,677 releases in 2020, due to the effects of the pandemic on the mental health of Brazilians – in 2019, there were 224,527 concessions.

Diseases with the greatest growth in the granting of sick pay from 2019 to 2020:

Recurrent depressive disorder, current severe episode with psychotic symptoms: 97%

Recurrent depressive disorder, current severe episode without psychotic symptoms: 88%

Paranoid Schizophrenia: 83%

Bipolar affective disorder, current severe depressive episode without psychotic symptoms: 82%

Panic disorder and severe depressive episode with psychotic symptoms: 73%

Last year, within the overall number of sick pay concessions, two illnesses in the group of mental and behavioral disorders were among the 10 with the highest number of absences from work. Severe depressive episode without psychotic symptoms ranked 8th, with 26,327 concessions, and mixed anxiety and depressive disorder ranked 10th, with 20,986.

Of the total of 108,263 grants of the benefit this year, only 4,818 were directly related to work, that is, they were accidental (4.5% of the total). But compared to last year, the number is higher. In 2020, of the total of 289,677 sickness benefits granted, 4,456 were accidental (1.5% of the total).

For the disorders to be recognized as an occupational disease, the worker must prove to the INSS expertise that he became ill as a result of his activities (read more below).

In the case of burnout, which is not included in the list of mental and behavioral disorders, until July this year, 270 sickness benefits were granted. Last year there were 610, an increase of 45% compared to 2019 (422).

social security rights

According to the lawyer Cíntia Fernandes, a partner at the Mauro Menezes & Advogados law firm, psychological illnesses resulting from work are considered to be of an occupational nature, with rights such as receiving an accidental sickness allowance paid by the INSS (in case of absence greater than 15 days) and the right to provisional stability of up to 12 months after the end of receipt of the social security benefit.

“The employee will be subject to inspection by the INSS and in many cases the occupational disease is not recognized by the social security authority, with the granting of sick pay instead of accidental sick pay. The sick pay does not entitle you to temporary stability. In this case, it is possible to file an administrative appeal for conversion of the social security benefit or judicial measure”, he says.

To be entitled to the benefit, the insured must schedule the medical examination through the Meu INSS website, through the Meu INSS app or by calling 135.

According to lawyer specializing in social security law Celso Joaquim Jorgetti, from Advocacia Jorgetti, on the day of the examination, the worker must present the doctor’s report attesting to the disease and incapacity to prove the need for leave, in addition to medical examinations, tomography , prescriptions for medicines, among others.

In addition, to apply for the benefit for temporary incapacity, the worker must be incapacitated for more than 15 days for work and have more than 12 months of contribution to the INSS.

Workers who are completely and permanently incapable of exercising their professional activity due to a psychological illness may apply for disability retirement.

“The expert must be shown why the disease interferes with work or whether the fact that he is working aggravates the situation, as the disease itself does not guarantee the right to retirement, but proof that it makes him unable to activities”, explains João Badari, partner at the Aith, Badari e Luchin office.

Employees who fall ill from depression and professional exhaustion due to work have recognized the work accident, according to lawyer Julia Demeter, a specialist in Labor Law at the firm Aith, Badari e Luchin Advogados.

“In other words, the disease will be considered an occupational disease. Therefore, companies must comply with legal requirements in cases of work accidents, such as guaranteeing the period of stability, issuing the Work Accident Communication [CAT], and may be penalized in the Labor Court for the illness of this employee, with the payment of moral and material damages”, he warns.

Attorney Cíntia Fernandes warns that it is important for the worker to notify his employer and present certificates and medical reports for the issuance of the CAT.

“If the company refuses to issue the CAT, the employee can do so, according to information on the Social Security website. Even if the disease is not directly related to work activities or does not require medical leave, it is important to communicate the treatment to the employer for relocation of activities, in order to avoid worsening the clinical condition”, he explains.

Reasons for increasing concessions

For João Badari, the pandemic and the home office increased the risk of work-related psychological illnesses.

“The intensification of working hours, attested by studies that show at least a 10% increase in the average workload in the pandemic, and the hasty and disorganized adoption of remote work have aggravated the workers’ psychological health”, he says.

For the lawyer Leandro Madureira, a partner at Mauro Menezes & Advogados, the practice of social isolation, the fear for his own life and that of his family, the extremely unstable political and social scenario and the large amount of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic contributed significantly to an increase in emotional and mental illnesses.

“Workers are exhausted, but they fear joining the absurd number of unemployed in the country. They work sick, either because of fear or because of the INSS’s ineffectiveness in the absences”, he analyzes.

In the view of the lawyer Ruslan Stuchi, a partner at Stuchi Advogados, the intense competitiveness and the expressive use of new technologies, in addition to demanding goals that are increasingly difficult to be achieved, end up becoming risk factors for the emergence of mental illness. “In addition, the use of technology ends up destroying the barriers between work and personal life, which makes the worker constantly connected to work”, he assesses.

For Marco Aurélio Serau Júnior, a lawyer and professor at UFPR, companies play an important role in preventing the emotional illness of their employees. For this, they must respect elementary labor rights, such as the maximum working day limit and the right to disconnection, in addition to developing emotional health programs to welcome employees.

Attorney Cíntia Fernandes emphasizes that article 19 of Law No. 8,213 states that the company is responsible for the adoption and use of collective and individual measures for the protection and safety of workers’ health.

“In the event of non-compliance with health and safety standards, the company may be administratively penalized with the imposition of fines or, depending on the seriousness, a ban on the establishment”, he points out.

Serau Júnior emphasizes that companies can also suffer sanctions in relation to the illness of their employees if it is proven that they caused the condition.

In the Labor Court, the greatest demand for workers’ lawsuits, according to Julia Demeter, is the recognition of the work accident and the payment of a lifetime pension by the company as a result of disability or incapacity.