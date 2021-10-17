Paolla Oliveira’s G-string bikini in photo shakes famous

The photos of Paolla Oliveira in a G-string bikini moved the web this Saturday (16). The actress came up with a beachwear with mooring and left her body on display on the record, which was commented on by her boyfriend, Diogo Nogueira . “All mine, ok, darlings?”, wrote the samba dancer. But it was not only he who extolled the beauty of the famous on the social network.

Marília Mendonça attended the post and “complained” about the shared records by Paolla. “Then you break my engagement… Complicated day”, joked the country woman, who also appeared in a G-string bikini in a recent photo. Several famous people praised the artist in the publication. “Don’t do that to us, woman. It looks like a sweet roll,” commented Ícaro Silva.

“It broke the bank,” declared Bárbara Paz. “A difficult day for us humans,” wrote Tatá Werneck. “What a spectacle,” praised Claudia Raia. “Spectacular,” commented Astrid Fontenelle. “Goddess,” said Amora Mautner. “Help!” exclaimed Iza – who has also shown off her body in a bikini with a different tie.

Marília Mendonça shows her belly when dancing with short shorts

This Saturday (16), Marília Mendonça shared a sequence of Stories dancing to her new song, “Esqueça-me if able”, in partnership with Maiara and Maraísa. In a bikini and short shorts, the singer sang and did a brief choreography of the song. “First performance”, joked the countryman.

The song is one of the songs in the repertoire of the show “Festival das Patroas”, which will take place in four cities. The project will celebrate 10 years of friendship between the singers and reinforce female empowerment. The tour was announced last month, when Marília bet on a feather jumpsuit with a low-cut back.

“In this show, we will sing stories. In music, Maiara, Maraisa and Marília have already proved a lot about what they believe. We are very happy. We took first positions many times. The focus now is to show friendship. It’s how you can be on the side. of a woman, until serving as a ladder for your friend, without being afraid that that woman will be above you”, explained Marília.

Diogo Nogueira denies stable union with Paolla Oliveira

Last week, a photo stirred up the fans of the couple “Diolla”, shipper of Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira. The couple appeared in white on a record shared by 15th Notary Office, registry office located in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.and according to columnist Leo Dias, from “Metropoles”, the two would have signed a stable union.

However, through his press office, the samba artist denied that they made his relationship with Paolla official. The representative stated that the singer was solving “bureaucratic issues” of real estate and document authentication. “It wasn’t anything like a stable union or marriage,” he explained.