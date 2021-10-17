Papa: it’s time to rein in the runaway locomotive of human greed

An urgent appeal to the “powers of the Earth” to work for a more just world, canceling the “system of death”: this is the Pope’s message to the IV World Meeting of Popular Movements. Francisco calls for the cancellation of the debt of poor countries, the end of weapons, aggression and sanctions and the breaking of patents so that everyone has access to vaccines. As concrete proposals: a minimum wage and a reduction in working hours.

Vatican News

The Holy Father sent this Saturday (16/10) a video message to the members of the Popular Movements, gathered in their second session of the IV World Meeting.

Listen to the full report with the voice of Pope Francis

When thanking them for allowing me to be part of this journey, Pope Francis calls them “social poets” and explained: “I call them that because they have the capacity and courage to arouse hope where rejection and exclusion reign”.

Poetry, Francisco said, means creativity and the Popular Movements create hope and, with their hands, they know how to form the dignity of each one, of families, of society and everywhere: home, work, zeal, community and care for the land .

The Pope thanked the members of the Movements for their dedication, which is an announcement of hope; its presence reminds us that we are not doomed to build a future based on exclusion, inequality or indifference, where the culture of privilege is an invisible and irrepressible power and exploitation and abuse are a habitual method of survival.

silent pandemic

The current situation, caused by the pandemic, needs new encounters, discernment, choices and joint action; peoples were affected by so many social inequalities; our way of life has changed dramatically, both in family and among friends.

We all go through moments of suffering, especially migrants and those who have lost their jobs, falling into a crushing poverty that is no longer newsworthy. This situation particularly affected children and young people, who – according to the Pope – experienced a “silent pandemic”, caused by stress and chronic anxiety, linked to different factors, such as hyperconnectivity, confusion and lack of perspective.

Another 20 million people have fallen into extreme poverty, particularly in countries such as Syria, Haiti, Congo, Senegal, Yemen, South Sudan. It appears that deaths from hunger surpass those of Covid. “Ignoring these brothers of ours is ignoring our humanity.”

Transform the “death system”

For Francisco, medical and paramedical personnel and the popular classes, who faced the pandemic situation with love in the trenches of the favelas, can be considered “martyrs” of solidarity, an “invisible army”, a fundamental part of a humanity that struggles for life, “in front of a system of death”.

Here, the Pope made his urgent appeal, in the name of the Beatitudes of Jesus, to extend, permeate and reach all places where life is threatened: that socioeconomic models have a human face; that all countries, peoples, human beings have access to vaccines and basic needs; that large extractive companies stop destroying the environment, and stop polluting rivers and seas and poisoning people and food; that tech giants stop exploiting human frailties and vulnerabilities for personal gain. All this, the Pope asks “In the name of God!”. And warns:

“This system, with its relentless logic of greed, is escaping all human domain. It’s time to stop the locomotive, an uncontrolled locomotive that is taking us to the abyss. We’re still on time.”

In this context, the Holy Father appeals for the right to education of poor children; he asks the media to put an end to the logic of post-truth, misinformation, defamation, slander, but contribute to human brotherhood and solidarity with wounded people; to the powerful, to stop the aggressions, blockades and unilateral sanctions against any country. “No to neocolonialism!” To governments and politicians, who work for the common good and serve the peoples; to religious leaders, who never use the name of God to foment wars or coups d’etat, but are on the side of peoples, workers, humble people, for human development.

Collective Samaritans

Bridges of love must be built against intolerance, xenophobia and hatred of the poor; it takes poetry and the ability to dream together. “Popular movements are, in addition to social poets, ‘collective Samaritans’”, he stated.

The Church’s Social Doctrine, he added, does not have all the answers to all dreams, but contains principles that can help and regrets that when he speaks of these principles, the Pope himself is cataloged “with a series of epithets that are used to reduce any reflection. the mere derogatory adjective”. “It doesn’t disgust me, it saddens me. It is part of the post-truth plot that tries to nullify any humanist search for alternatives to capitalist globalization.”

Finally, the Holy Father recalled only two principles for us to carry out our mission well: solidarity and subsidiarity. With these two principles, the Christian can give others a way to move from dream to action. The time has come to act!