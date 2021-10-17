Paysandu Live Game: See where to watch Ituano vs Paysandu on TV and Online by SERIES C

This Saturday, October 16, 2021, another live football match will take place between Ituano and Paysandu for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C, the game will take place this afternoon, from 17:00 (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Paysandu playing away from home, with arbitration made by Antônio Dib (PI). THE Live broadcast it will be up to the DAZN

, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Ituano and Paysandu) already have their probable lineups. Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel betweenItuano x Paysandu

.

Technical sheet – Ituano x Paysandu Match Ituano x Paysandu Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/16/2021 at 5:00 pm Streaming DAZN Stadium Novelli Junior Local Itu-SP Ituano lineup Mateus Silva, Léo Duarte, Pegorari, Pacheco, Matheus Mancini, Mário Sérgio, Igor Henrique, Gerson Magrão, Tiago Marques, João Victor and Jiménez. Paysandu lineup Perema, Victor Souza, Leandro Silva (Marcelo), Rildo, Denilson, Diego Matos, Marino, José Aldo, Marlon, Danrlei and Paulo Roberto. Modality Brazilian Championship Series C

Progress

Find out what the main football matches are today all over the world. Check the times and schedule to watch. *What is DAZN DAZN is a streaming service

live sports.