Paysandu Live Game: See where to watch Ituano vs Paysandu on TV and Online by SERIES C

Ituano and Paysandu face off for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C 2021 this Saturday
This Saturday, October 16, 2021, another live football match will take place between Ituano and Paysandu for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C, the game will take place this afternoon, from 17:00 (GMT).
Where to watch?
This time with Paysandu playing away from home, with arbitration made by Antônio Dib (PI). THE Live broadcast it will be up to the DAZN
, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Ituano and Paysandu) already have their probable lineups. Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel betweenItuano x Paysandu
.
|Technical sheet – Ituano x Paysandu
|Match
|Ituano x Paysandu
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|10/16/2021 at 5:00 pm
|Streaming
|DAZN
|Stadium
|Novelli Junior
|Local
|Itu-SP
|Ituano lineup
|Mateus Silva, Léo Duarte, Pegorari, Pacheco, Matheus Mancini, Mário Sérgio, Igor Henrique, Gerson Magrão, Tiago Marques, João Victor and Jiménez.
|Paysandu lineup
|Perema, Victor Souza, Leandro Silva (Marcelo), Rildo, Denilson, Diego Matos, Marino, José Aldo, Marlon, Danrlei and Paulo Roberto.
|Modality
|Brazilian Championship Series C
Progress
