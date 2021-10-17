Pedro Bial participates in a campaign by a Brazilian cryptocurrency company

Globo presenter Pedro Bial will participate in an advertisement for an investment company in cryptocurrencies this Sunday (17) during the Fantástico break, according to a press release.

Bial will introduce the public to Hashdex, a Brazilian company that manages cryptoactive funds in Latin America and which launched the first cryptoactive ETF in Brazil.

According to the company, the presenter will talk about “the transformative and disruptive power of cryptoactives”.

“This year, regulated investment in crypto soared in Brazil and grew more than tenfold, equivalent to an impressive 1,000%”, says Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex.

The video will feature younger Bial covering the reunification of Germany. The journalist, then, appears today and remembers his presence as a witness of great events, and then tells that the next world change he will witness is that of cryptoactives.

The advertisement will also air on GloboNews. They will be content pills about the universe of investment in new technologies, distributed throughout the broadcaster’s programming.

The campaign also includes pieces for open and closed TV, complete integrated coverage in digital, OOH, airport media and magazines.