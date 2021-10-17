Pedro Bial witnesses the transforming power of cryptocurrencies in Hashdex campaign

Hashdex emerged to democratize investments in cryptocurrencies, offering safe and regulated products to all investors. Acting as a bridge between the traditional financial market and the universe of cryptoactives, the manager guarantees easy access to this new class of assets that is transforming businesses and relationships.

To endorse the moment of revolution, Pedro Bial – one of the greatest journalists in Brazil, who saw and narrated great events, such as the reunification of Germany – was invited to meet Hashdex and report, once again as a witness of historical landmarks, the power transformative and disruptive of cryptoactives.

The communication, in a journalistic tone, is the brand’s first and was created by Artplan.

“This year, regulated investment in crypto soared in Brazil and grew more than tenfold, equivalent to an impressive 1,000%. We are a pioneer in this market and one of the main responsible for this advance in the country”, says Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex.

“With this campaign, we want to bring this alternative to a large audience and, with Bial’s prestige and credibility, inform that it is possible to invest in a safe, simple and regulated way in cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, and other cryptoactives”, he completes.

hashdex

Hashdex is a Brazilian company and is currently the largest cryptoactive fund manager in Latin America. The company works by sharing knowledge to raise the industry’s reputation and is famous in the financial segment for having launched the first cryptoactive ETF in Brazil, which reflects an index created by the company with Nasdaq, the famous technology exchange in the United States, opening the ports of the segment to more than 250 thousand Brazilians.

Following this trajectory, the campaign has a real narrative, showing how the broker’s objective is to democratize access to investments in the new digital economy.

“We are in the midst of transforming the financial market with the prospect of new digital assets. By diving into the subject and knowing everything Hashdex has been doing in this segment, we had the insight that more than a campaign, we are disclosing a historical fact. That’s what guided the whole tone of our communication, and Bial is the perfect anchor. When he met Hashdex and all the people involved, it was a match”, comments Marcello Noronha, executive creative director at Artplan Rio.

The move reinforces Hashdex’s potential to streamline investment in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and cryptoassets, and reinforces how access to these digital assets does not need to depend on other currencies or institutions.

In an increasingly digital world, cryptoactives tend to appreciate in value, and a small allocation can bring significant returns in the long-term perspective.

Pedro Bial

The video hero features younger Bial covering the reunification of Germany. The journalist, then, appears today and remembers his presence as a witness of great events, then tells that the next world change he will witness is the cryptoactive one and reinforces that Hashdex has facilitated access to this type of investment in a simple, safe and regulated way.

The communication debuts this Sunday, 17/10, during the Fantástico break. “Minuto Hashdex” will also air on GloboNews. They will be content pills about the universe of investment in new technologies, distributed throughout the broadcaster’s programming.

The campaign also includes pieces for open and closed TV, complete integrated coverage in digital, OOH, airport media and magazines.