Pega Pega Weekly Summary from 10/18/2021 to 10/23/2021

Check out Pega Pega’s weekly summary from 10/18/2021 to 10/23/2021. The Globo telenovela is written by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Daniel Berlinsky, Wendell Bendelack, Júlia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson, and airs from Monday to Saturday, from 7:30 pm.

Summary for Monday, 10/18/2021 – Chapter 79

Aníbal and Lígia pretend not to know each other. Gilmar and Cristóvão confirm to Antônia that Athaíde and Timóteo know each other. Luiza visits Eric at the prison. Cíntia is sad that Lourenço didn’t recognize her in her maid’s uniform. Lourenço comments to Sérgio that he believes the Carioca Palace robbery and Mirella’s accident have a connection. Athaide denies knowing Timothy. Antônia asks Athaíde if he’s protecting Maria Pia. Sérgio tells Eric that the judge released him on bail, confiscating his passport and blocking his assets. Maria Pia meets Eric on his way out of prison.

Summary of Tuesday, 10/19/2021 – Chapter 80

Sérgio tells Pedrinho that he closed the purchase of a house for him. Luiza discovers that Eric has been released. Aníbal assures Athaíde secrecy about Mirella’s accident. Maria Pia details for Antônia and Domênico how her relationship with Mirella and Eric was. Pedrinho invites Nelito to live with him and Luiza. Monica tells Malagueta that Timoteo wants to extort him. Bebeth is surprised to learn from Antonia that Isabel was her nanny. Bebeth confronts Eric about Marcio’s grandmother’s relationship with Mirella’s accident.

continues after advertising

Summary for Wednesday, 10/20/2021 – Chapter 81

Eric tells Bebeth that Isabel made a false statement, which made him a suspect in Mirella’s accident. Rúbia tells Eric and Luiza that she knows that the separation between the two is false. Lourenço tells Antonia that he has located the cruise on which Isabel is on. Luiza tells Antônia that Mirella’s secret can only be told by Eric. Bebeth doesn’t like to see Eric with Maria Pia. Antônia informs Luiza that Isabel was found and will testify at the police station.

Summary of Thursday, 10/21/2021 – Chapter 82

Antonia manages to convince Isabel to tell her everything she knows about Eric and Mirella. Eric is surprised when Maria Pia says she doesn’t like Bebeth. Isabel stuns Bebeth by telling the girl the truth she hid at Eric’s request. Luiza fakes an accident to be rescued by Malagueta and gain access to her house. Bebeth passes out when Eric confirms that Maria Pia has given Mirella a surrogate.

continues after advertising

Summary for Friday, 10/22/2021 – Chapter 83

Maria Pia tells Eric that she doesn’t want to talk to Bebeth. Madalena shows Bebeth a photo and proves that Maria Pia feels love for the girl. Magdalene tries to soften Bebeth’s heart, showing that everyone acted out of love for her. Cíntia tells Nelito that she likes her colleague’s company. Eric answers Maria Pia’s cell phone when he sees that the call is from Malagueta. Maria Pia asks Malagueta not to call her anymore. Malagueta tells Wanderley that he needs to talk to him.

Summary for Saturday, 10/23/2021 – Chapter 84

Wanderley does not accept the money Malagueta offers him to remain silent. Dom tells Eric that Bebeth has gone to Geneva to meet Sabine. Xavier and Jefferson stop on the road because of an accident and tell the policeman that the suitcase in the crashed car is part of the Carioca Palace robbery. Pedrinho reveals to Antônia and Domênico that Timoteo robbed him in the past, and surprises them by telling them that the former money changer has a son. Maria Pia tells Malagueta that Timóteo died in the same accident in which they found the suitcase he stole from Pedrinho. Sandra Helena, Agnaldo and Júlio suspect that Malagueta was linked to Timoteo. Arlete is run over.

continues after advertising

Attention: the chapters can be changed by choice of the broadcaster.

Stay on top of the latest news from soap operas, as well as the summaries always updated on NaTelinha.