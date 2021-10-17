Period: How China sees the American rise in Asia and the Pacific

BEIJING — Behind a James Bond movie-like acronym lies the latest source of tension between the United States and China. Aukus, the defense pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced on September 15, expands the military dimension of a geopolitical rivalry that until now has been more focused on trade and technology.

The trilateral alliance provides for a series of diplomatic and technological collaborations, but at the heart of the agreement is the transfer of technology so that Australia can count on a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. It may seem small, but it isn’t. Nuclear submarines, unlike diesel-powered ones, can stay at the bottom of the sea until the crew runs out of supplies.

It was the most frontal action to stop the expansion of China taken by the Americans since the inauguration of President Joe Biden earlier this year. In the presentation of the Aukus (initials of the three countries in English), China was not mentioned, but it was clear that it was the target of concerns. Biden even hinted at a parallel between China and the enemies the three countries faced together in the past, such as Adolf Hitler’s Germany, saying that the treaty will serve to “update and increase our common capacity to face 21st century threats in this way as we did in the 20th century”.

message understood

For China, the pact was confirmation that Biden’s strategic priority is to preserve American hegemony in the Pacific. There are hundreds of US bases around China — 120 in Japan alone. Soon, there will be more American personnel and equipment in Australia to take care of the maintenance of nuclear submarines. Before the Aukus, the US had only once shared such technology, with the UK, to contain Soviet influence in Europe during the Cold War.

The first of the eight submarines that Australia will build with US and British help are expected not to be completed before 2030. But for the regional defense balance, its presence on China’s maritime periphery has the power to change the game. It is a concrete deterrent against the expansion of the Chinese navy, which in recent years has acted more assertively in the South China Sea and already has more warships than the United States — 360 to 297, according to a report by the US Congress .

“These submarines pose a real danger, and it is clear that they are targeting not the defense of Australia but China,” said former diplomat Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Relations at Renmin University, one of China’s leading ones.

For Beijing, there could be a division of the Pacific, with the coexistence of American and Chinese forces, but this is not acceptable for the United States, which does not give up on maintaining primacy in the region. This is the reading of analyst Andy Mok, from the China and Globalization Center in Beijing.

— The problem is the way the United States defines its national security, whose perimeter extends to the coast of China. Biden’s aides justify the Aukus by saying the United States works best with allies. Another way of looking at it is that the United States alone is not strong enough to resist China. They need help,” said Mok.

kangaroo on radar

The Chinese government was even relatively restrained in its response, with barely veiled threats of military response, but let the official press be much more incisive. Victor Gao, who was a translator for Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and is a professor of international relations at Suzhou University, told state TV that by joining the Aukus, Australia became the target of a nuclear attack. According to him, it is not possible to believe that the submarines will not be equipped with nuclear weapons, as the members of the pact say.

As the United States consolidated a new military partnership, China responded with a nod to new economic alliances. The day after the Aukus announcement, Beijing formally submitted an application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

An irony for those who remember that the trade treaty was the centerpiece of the Barack Obama administration’s foreign policy in Asia, precisely to contain China. At the time, the Defense Secretary even said that approval of the agreement was as important for the country’s security as having another aircraft carrier. Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the treaty in his first week in the White House, and now China is looking to occupy more of the space.

When Biden took office, there was an expectation of a backlash between the US and China after the turbulent years of the Trump era. Today, the consensus among Chinese analysts is that there is more continuity than disruption. The US government continues to view China as a strategic threat. The tone is less shrill, and the vision is wider, like a long-distance run.

Some recent concessions have helped improve the climate between the two countries, such as the release of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, detained in Canada since 2018 under a US extradition request. Another accommodation was the green light for the purchase of US-made chips for automotive components by Huawei, which was the target of sanctions applied by the Trump administration.

Taiwan question

A virtual meeting is expected later this year between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and according to Beijing, preparations have shown progress. The conversation will be important to resume the strategic dialogue at the highest level between the two largest economies in the world, practically suspended by Trump, and establish mechanisms to avoid incidents that could lead to a military confrontation.

One of the most sensitive issues in this regard is Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province and is an ally of the United States. Tensions around the island have resurfaced in recent days, but leading experts on the subject consider the possibility of a mid-term Chinese invasion remote, despite Xi’s nationalist rhetoric.

For Shelley Rigger, Taiwan expert at Brown University, the lack of communication is one of the additional friction factors in the announcement of the Aukus pact, as it took China by surprise and reinforced in the country the impression that the US government does not take on consideration of your interests.

— The United States says that the Aukus is to defend the Pacific from Chinese aggression, but for China it seems to be a means of surrounding it. The two positions are completely understandable,” says Rigger.

Business apart

Off the military radar, however, economic ties give another sign that it’s not all US-China confrontation, and there are areas of mutual benefit. In the first half of this year, bilateral trade grew 45.7% over the same period in 2020, the biggest increase among China’s trading partners. And, in a survey of members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, 72 percent said they are optimistic about their business and aren’t thinking about moving their operations abroad.

And Brazil with this?

According to Marcos Cordeiro Pires, professor of International Political Economy at the São Paulo State University (Unesp), in Marília, Brazil needs to take a long-term view of the rivalry between China and the United States. The competition between the two powers puts Brazil in a difficult position, as, on the one hand, there are strong cultural, political and financial ties with the United States and, on the other, there is a great commercial dependence on China. Therefore, the ideal would be for Brazil to act in a pragmatic and equidistant manner, with a strategy capable of obtaining advantages from both sides, such as investments in infrastructure, believes Cordeiro Pires.

The Aukus has been seen as a structural shift in world geopolitics, a result of the new balance of forces created with the rise of China and the US impetus to contain the expansion of Chinese military might in the Asia-Pacific. For Alexander Drivas, from the Institute of European and American Studies, it is also a sign of a new era of multipolarity, leaving behind the period when the United States remained the only superpower after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The choice of sides will be more “granular” and not as categorical as in the Cold War, which will make diplomacy far more complex, thinks Andy Mok. In a way, the moment recalls a return to the model of Europe in the 19th century, with multiple centers of power.

C’est la vie

China was not the only one to be taken by surprise by the military pact tacked on in secrecy. While Biden extolled the Aukus for the importance of alliances for the US, one of its consequences was to humiliate France, one of Washington’s oldest allies. Feeling betrayed by the cancellation of a $66 billion deal to supply Australia with diesel submarines, the French government recalled its ambassadors in Canberra and Washington.

The split among the allies was an unexpected gift to China, and the breach of trust gained prominence in the state press. Despite Biden’s promises to return to multilateralism and cooperation with his allies, “his administration is plotting a bizarre shift in the opposite direction,” the Global Times newspaper snarled.