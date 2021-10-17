Phallic-looking potato statue sparks controversy in Cyprus; watch VIDEO | World

The effort by a community in Cyprus to honor the humble potato went viral after a statue of a 5 meter tall tuber was compared to a giant penis.

The fiberglass replica, which cost 8,000 euros (more than R$50,000) and is located on a main road at the entrance to the village of Xylophagou, generated a lot of discussion on social media.

People have been visiting the structure to take selfies and take pictures.

“Other countries have immediately recognizable monuments, now we have ours,” wrote Euripides Evriviades, former Cyprus ambassador to the UK, on ​​Twitter.

Next to it, he posted a collage juxtaposing an image of the Big Potato with the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and the Big Buddha of Hong Kong.

But Xylophagou residents are taking the ridiculous, insisting that the beige-colored sculpture called “The Big Potato” is a faithful reproduction of their main potato crop, the Spunta.

Community leader George Tasou said those who saw anything but a potato in the statue are dirty-minded.

“What can I say, I think it’s a polluted mind – if anyone wants to, they’ll say it looks like this or that. I’m ignoring what people are thinking,” he said.

In fact, Tasou pointed out, the discussion on social media about the potato sculpture brought notoriety to the village.

“Up close, it’s not controversial, but by the media, yes, it was misinterpreted,” said one visitor.

“It went viral…someone famous said, ‘There is no negative publicity,’” said visitor Fred Reynolds from Britain.

Potatoes are one of Cyprus’ main products, known for their rich red fertile soil. Next year, Xylophagou plans another novelty with his favorite product: frying 800 kilos of potatoes in a chip-fest.