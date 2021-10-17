Pilar drowns in bad luck when she loses Samuel and her father · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will dry out any rue that crosses her path in In Times of the Emperor. The doctor will not only need to put an end to her romance with Samuel (Michel Gomes) but will also suffer when she sees Eudoro (José Dumont) in the last few years. With his lungs taken by tuberculosis, the colonel will finally forgive his daughter in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) is not very lucky and has been the target of a stray bullet. The shot, by the way, was not so disoriented as Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) wanted to hit Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues).

Pilar, however, won’t have time to recover before going through the next blow. in the scenes that will be shown from the next 25th . She will be blackmailed by Zayla (Heslaine Vieira), who will force her to leave Samuel so as not to see him suffer at the hands of Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

With a thirst for revenge, the seamstress will rummage through her ex-boyfriend’s past until she discovers that he not only forged the manumission letter but also changed his identity — leaving Jorge, the slave accused of murdering Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim), behind when fleeing from Bahia.

The protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski will have to break the engineer’s heart not to see him again being enslaved by the villain. She will also engage in an affair with Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) to keep the lie to the end.

Pilar will also be surprised by the return of Eudoro, who, very ill, will knock on Dolores’ door. She will be frightened by the state of her father, whose coughing fits will often end in blood. A clear symptom of tuberculosis, which was practically a death sentence at the time.

Repentant, the colonel will ask the youngest’s forgiveness for having forced her to marry Tonico, but he will be happy to see Nélio (João Pedro Zappa)’s interest in the girl. The lawyer will even be responsible for notifying the doctor about the father’s health condition.

The health professional will not think twice about breaking into the antagonist’s house, played by Alexandre Nero, to say goodbye to the family member. Thrilled, the landowner will also apologize for turning his back on his daughter when she needed him most.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

