Players return to training, but alert remains on at Cruzeiro

After the three-day stoppage, which began last Thursday (14), the Cruzeiro players re-presented themselves at Toca da Raposa 2 this morning (17) and performed the first activity before the duel against Avaí, scheduled for the next Friday (22), in Florianópolis. However, the atmosphere at the Training Center is still one of uncertainty and mistrust.

Despite the end of the movement that charges the board to pay back salaries to athletes and other club employees, the promise is a busy week behind the scenes. The expectation is that the salaries will be brought up to date, or at least part of them, and, if not, a more drastic attitude may be taken by the group led by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

In audio leaked on social networks this weekend, businessman Régis Campos, owner of the Emccamp construction company and one of those responsible for the transition process from Cruzeiro to SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), guaranteed that payment will be made and, in addition, rejected the departure of Sérgio Santos Rodrigues from the presidency. On a tightrope, the president lives a moment of discredit with players, officials and fans.

According to information from Itatiaia Radio, goalkeeper Fábio, leader of the celestial group, asked for a meeting with another important figure in this scenario of crisis in Raposa. This Monday (18), businessman Pedro Lourenço, from Supermercados BH, should go to CT for a meeting with the group. He is the main supporter of Cruzeiro and responsible for disbursing millions of Reais to try to alleviate the gap in the cash.