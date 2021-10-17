Poliana Abritta reveals how she reacted when she found out about Tadeu Schmidt’s visit to BBB· TV News

Poliana Abritta opened the game on how she reacted to the news that Tadeu Schmidt, her colleague in the presentation of Fantástico, will leave the attraction to command Big Brother Brasil. During Altas Horas this Saturday (16), the presenter said that she has a long-term relationship with her friend and that she cried when she learned that she would no longer work with him.

“There was laughter, crying, hugs. I was very happy for him, because he’s very happy, but at the same time I’m saying goodbye to a partner who’s been with me for seven years. since I was 18 years old when I was in college. I’ve known Ana Cristina, his wife, since I was 12. We are all from Brasília, it’s a lot of history,” she reported.

The journalist, who is also a neighbor of Schmidt, confessed that she felt a “tightness in her heart”, but also praised Maju Coutinho, who will take over the Sunday presentation alongside Poliana.

My partner is a fantastic woman. Tadeu’s departure gives my heart a squeeze because he’s been a great partner, for many years, but on the other hand, looking at us, knowing that I’m going to have a fantastic woman, with all this professionalism, is a fantastic achievement.

Tadeu Schmidt will leave Fantástico after 14 years. His trip to BBB had the support of Tiago Leifert, former presenter of the reality show, who announced that he will leave Globo this year. “Ideal choice. Intelligent, experienced and humorous. Congratulations and good luck”, praised Leifert on social networks.