Poliana Abritta talks about partnership with Maju Coutinho

The presenter Poliana Abritta, 46, celebrated her future partnership with Maju Coutinho in “Fantástico” (Globo). With the departure of Tadeu Schmidt to the “BBB”, Maju will assume the Sunday as Poliana’s partner.

“It’s very cool you receive the news that will work with somebody what you rLook, wonder. At the time, I said: “my God, my partner is a woman fantastic“, said Poliana, in participation in “Altas Horas” today.

She continued:

Have that tightness in the heart, there’s no way, but on the other hand, look ahead and see that I’ll have the front a woman fantastic, with the trajectory of Mhelp… Aside from the fact that we were two women. A huge achievement.” Poliana Abritta

Poliana also spoke about her years of partnership with Tadeu Schmidt – who is also her neighbor. Serginho Groisman, presenter, asked her how she reacted to the news of the presenter’s departure.

“Teve laugh, cry, hug. I’m very happy for him why he’s very happy, but when same time saying goodbye to a great partner who OK with me there is 7 years. I’ve known Tadeu since I was 18 years old. It’s a lot of history.”

“We exchange affection, sugar, eggs,” joked Poliana.

The presenter told Serginho Groisman about her routine to present the Sunday. Poliana said that sometimes she starts working at 2 pm and sometimes at 5 pm and that depending on that, she defines the time she will wake up.

“There are Sundays when I pick up from work at 2:00 pm and another at 5:00 pm. When I come in early, I exercise, have lunch and run to the TV and stay until night. When I come in at 5:00 pm, I wake up later, I take the kids for a swim in the sea ​​and then I go more calmly to work,” he said.