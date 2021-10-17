Policemen make convoy in honor of colleague stabbed to death in SC | Santa Catarina

Police officers held this Saturday afternoon (16) a motorcade in honor of the 46-year-old Civil Police agent, who was found stabbed to death in São Miguel do Oeste, in the west of Santa Catarina. The daughter and friend were apprehended on suspicion of the crime, according to police.
According to the Santa Catarina Court of Justice (TJSC), they are 12 and 13 years old, and are at the Socio-Educational Service Center (Case) in Chapecó.
Parade was held on Saturday afternoon in honor of the police officer killed in the west of Santa Catarina — Photo: Cristian Lösch/ Portal Peperi
On the train, the vehicles had sirens on and banners written “mourning”. The act took place around 5:30 pm and left the crypt in the Igreja Matriz and went to the Municipal Cemetery.
The victim had been working in the Civil Police for 25 years and was currently responsible for the permit sector at the Regional Police Station of São Miguel do Oeste and for the police station in the municipality of Paraíso, which is in the same region.
Parade took place in São Miguel do Oeste — Photo: Cristian Lösch/ Portal Peperi
The policeman’s body was found at home with perforations caused by knife blows, on Friday night (15), in the Agostini neighborhood.
Police officer was found dead at home with knife wounds in São Miguel do Oeste — Photo: Marcos Lewe/ Radio 103 FM
After due diligence, the staff of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DIC) found that the attack had been planned. According to the Civil Police, the daughter and her friend confirmed the authorship of the crime, after presenting the evidence raised in the investigation.
The teenagers were apprehended this Saturday and sent to the Police for the Protection of Children, Adolescents, Women and the Elderly, and the case was referred to the Judiciary.
Diligences made by the Civil Police Criminal Investigation Directorate team — Photo: Civil Police/ Disclosure
VIDEOS: Most watched from g1 SC in recent days
See more status news at g1 SC