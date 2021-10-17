Ponte Preta x Náutico: see lineups, guess and where to watch the Serie B game live

The schedule of this Saturday (16) O live football brings the duel between Black and Nautical Bridge, in a match valid by 30th round of the Brasileirão Series B. Thus, the place of departure will be the Moisés Lucarelli Stadium, in Campinas. Finally, the duel starts at 4:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Read more: See where to watch Brasileirão’s games live

Live football: Ponte Preta tries to move away from the Z4

For conversation starters; Macaca has had better days this season in the Brasileirão Série B. Thus, Ponte Preta played good games in the first rounds; but throughout the competition, the team fell apart and collapsed on the leaderboard. So, the alvinegro team reacted in the second round, but not enough. Thus, Ponte Preta arrives on this final stretch trying to stay away from the Z4. Finally, Macaca is in 15th place, with 34 points earned.

Probable lineup: Ivan; Felipe Albuquerque, Fábio Sanches, Gustavo Cipriano and Rafael Santos; André Luiz, Marcos Júnior and Camilo; Richard, Moses and Veras. Technician: Gilson Klein

Series B live: Nautical still dreams of access

On the other hand, Timbu from Pernambuco once again got excited in the dispute towards the access to Serie A. Thus, Náutico returned to winning two consecutive matches in the competition; and rekindled the hope of reaching the national elite. Finally, after the return of coach Hélio dos Anjos; alvirubro occupies the eighth place in the table, with a current 41 points in the Series B of Brasileirão.

Probable lineup: Anderson; Hereda, Camutanga, Rafael Ribeiro and Júnior Tavares; Matheus Jesus, Rhaldney and Jean Carlos; Vinícius, Jaílson and Caio Dantas. Technician: Helium of the Angels

Transmission – Where to watch Ponte Preta vs Náutico live

Thus, the exhibition of live football this Saturday (16/10) with the duel between Ponte Preta and Náutico; will be through the channels SportTV and Premiere.

Hunch – Black Bridge x Nautical

Finally, the guess of this Serie B duel brings a prognosis of equality on the scoreboard. In other words, both Ponte Preta and Náutico note one more point in their accounts. Although the Macaca remains close to the Z4, the Timbu perks up and takes a closer look at access.

Probabilities: Ponte Preta – 30%; Tie – 37.5%; Nautical – 32.5%

Technical sheet – Ponte Preta x Nautical

Phase/Tournament: 30th round – Brasileirão Series B

Date: 10/16/2021

Hour: 4:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Moisés Lucarelli Stadium, Campinas / SP

Arbitration: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes / MG

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence and Hugo Sávio Xavier Corrêa / MG

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha / GO

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

See where to watch all football matches in Brasileirão live