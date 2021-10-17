Pope Francis says he will continue to be a “plague” in defense of the poor

Pope Francis said on Saturday (16) that he recognizes that some people, including within the Church, consider him a “plague” for defending the poor and the most vulnerable, but that this will not stop him from doing so because it is part of Christianity.

“Thinking about these situations (of exclusion and inequality), I become a pest with my issues. And I keep questioning. And I question everyone, in the name of God”, said Francisco, the first Latin American pope.

He urged pharmaceutical companies to release patents to make Covid-19 vaccines more available to the poor, citing that only 3% to 4% of the population in some countries has been vaccinated.

Francisco, 84, spoke via video link with the World Meeting of Popular Movements, a group of grassroots organizations and social movements against inequality in work, land tenure and other social issues in the developing world.

He urged industries such as mining and timber to “stop destroying forests, wetlands and mountains, stop polluting rivers and seas, and stop poisoning food and people.”

Francisco stated that risky countries and financial institutions should cancel the debt of the poorest nations. Weapon makers should stop contributing “to horrific geopolitical games that cost millions of lives and displacements.”

Tech giants should stop allowing hate speech, false news, conspiracy theories and political manipulation, he said, and called for universal basic income and for countries to consider cutting the workday so that more people have jobs.

“The system, relentless in the logic of profit, is escaping human control. It’s time to slow down the locomotive, a runaway locomotive that is hurtling towards the abyss. There’s still time,” he said. “And therefore I keep harassing.”

He referred to criticisms he had received in the past, especially from church conservatives in the United States, when he made similar appeals.

“I am saddened by some Church members when we mention these guidelines that belong to the entire Church tradition,” he said, referring to a textbook of Catholic social teaching issued by Pope John Paul II in 2004.

“The pope cannot stop mentioning this teaching, even if it often upsets people, because what is at stake is not the pope, but the Gospel,” he said.