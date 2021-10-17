Porn meme and nudes are used as ‘proofs’ of vaccination in test events

More than 2,500 documents attached in the topic “Vaccination proof” of the laboratory system of Veus Saúde, one of the companies responsible for verifying the immunization of the public in some test events in Rio de Janeiro contained “nudes”, sexual memes, such as ‘Negão do Zap’ and even vouchers fakes made in Microsoft Word.

According to Veus Saúde, the number represents 4% of the more than 60 thousand attachments evaluated by the team. The laboratory was hired to organize 12 events. Most cases of attempts to circumvent the system occurred in football matches.

Naturally, these people’s admission to the events was denied. Among the documents evaluated, landscape images and even children’s school reports were also found.

The inspection takes place by verifying the antigen tests registered in the company’s system and by checking the digital vaccination card of ConnectSUS, which is attached by those interested in purchasing tickets. If everything is in compliance, the authorization is issued.

It is expected that, by the end of the year, Veus Saúde will participate in the checking of another 30 test events. This week, the City of Rio changed the decree that required the presentation of a negative test for Covid-19 and proof of vaccination together. Now, the interested party can present the complete vaccination schedule.

The presentation of proof of vaccination is part of a list of determinations of the municipal decree that authorizes the public to enter the test events. The documentation serves to assist in monitoring participant contagion after 14 days. This Thursday, the obligation to present the antigen test and proof of vaccination together fell, as long as the participant presents the complete vaccination schedule.