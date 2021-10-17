Praia dominates Minas and wins the state title – Web Vôlei

Without giving the arch-rivals a chance, Dentil/Praia Clube defeated Itambé/Minas categorically this Saturday, by 3 sets to 0, partial 25-20, 25-17 and 25-22, winning the Minas Gerais title of 2021.

This was the first of several meetings already planned between the teams from Belo Horizonte and Uberlândia. On Monday, they will return to duel, in Brusque (SC), for the Supercopa, at 21:30, broadcast on SporTV2. Afterwards, in Brasília, they will meet again in the South American Championship. Finally, clashes scheduled in the Superliga.

The first impression left by Praia is encouraging. Few mistakes, dominant block, regular passing, game volume and weight in the turn of the ball. During the three sets, Claudinha had peace of mind to make a good distribution, triggering Carol and Jineiry and leaving her ferrules with a broken lock. Paulo Coco must have liked what he saw a lot.

Minas coach Nicola Negro started the game with the same team that debuted yesterday in the Minas Gerais Championship, with foreigners Ozsoy and Cuttino on the bench and Kisy and Pri Souza on the court. But, the errors of reception and little efficiency in turning the ball made the coach already put the Turkish team in the game in the middle of the partial. However, Minas’ pass remained unstable and Macris practically couldn’t play with Carol Gattaz and Thaísa, his safety balls. Gattaz’s first attack point, for example, came only in the third set.

Minas made a lot of mistakes throughout the game and seemed uneasy. In the first two sets, 19 points were conceded to the rivals, against 8 by Praia. It is worth mentioning the 15 days of covid leave of Oszoy, Pri Daroit, Cuttino and Pri Heldes, something that certainly left the quartet far from ideal physical and technical conditions. So the hosts had few moments of shine, with Kisy being the only individual standout (17 points), while Praia, always in charge of the scoreboard and having nothing to do with their rival’s problems, played loose, with collective balance , to close the game in three sets.

ITAMBÉ MINAS: Macris, Kisy, Thaisa, Gattaz, Pri Daroit, Pri Souza and Leia (libero). Entered: Pri Heldes, Cuttino, Oszoy. Technician: Nicola Negro.

DENTIL/BEACH CLUB: Claudinha, Brayelin Martinez, Jineiry Martinez, Carol, Anne Buijs, Kasiely and Suelen (libero). Entered: Vanessa Janke Coach: Paulo Coco.