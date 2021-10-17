President of Goiás publishes emotional video, thanks fans and hopes for more against Botafogo

The victory over CSA by a score of 3-1, brought relief and recovered Goiás in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, highlighted by the club’s president, Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, in a video shared on his social network.

The manager thanked the fan who was present at Serrinha and revealed that he was thrilled to achieve the main objective when he assumed the direction of the Esmeraldian club, which according to him was to rescue the fan’s pride.

“I was proud to feel that energy and celebration that the fans had when the bus arrived at the stadium. There I was proud to see the fan being proud of the team. This is what makes me most happy. I work tirelessly for Goiás”.

In the video, Paulo Rogério insisted on praising and congratulating the fan who goes to every game: “I like the fan who criticizes me constructively, I love it. Not those in fashion that only goes to the finals and is criticizing on keyboards. Not this one. I stirred your pride last week in the game where we didn’t put 1,500 people (against Vitória) and now 1,700 today (against CSA)”.

Video of the fans welcoming the players

Game against Botafogo

On Tuesday, Goiás Esporte Clube will face Londrina away from home and, following the table, they will have two games at home. Botafogo and Ponte Preta.

Against the team from Rio de Janeiro, which is in 2nd position on the Serie B leaderboard, Paulo Rogério Pinheiro is working with the possibility of releasing one more part of Serrinha. With that the capacity would increase to 2,300 seats.