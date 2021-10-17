‘Private desert’: ‘The characters manage to smile, enjoy, love’, says Aly Muritiba about a film that represents Brazil at the Oscars

Tired of so much “hate” and “bad news”, Bahian filmmaker Aly Muritiba decided that his next film, “Private Desert”, would not be a work of “resistance”, but of “existence”. In short: a love story in which a ray of hope seemed possible in contemporary Brazil. And these elements were decisive for the committee made up of professionals in the field nominated by the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts to appoint the film as the representative of Brazil in the dispute for a place in the 94th edition of the Oscar, which will be held in March 2022.

“’Private desert’ brings a very important theme: how love can be an agent of transformation. That’s what the world needs today”, said producer and director Leonardo Edde, chairman of the committee, yesterday when he announced the choice.

The production surpassed 14 other national competitors (such as “7 Prisioneiros”, by Alexandre Moratto; “A last Floresta”, by Luiz Bolognesi; and “Provisional Measure”, by Lázaro Ramos) and in December it will compete for a pre-list with other titles in the worldwide, from which the 15 nominees for the Best International Film category will come out.

premiere in november

If entered, “Private Desert” will compete for a place in the finals, out of five chosen for Best International Film, which will only be known on February 8th. The production is expected to premiere in Brazilian cinemas on November 18th.

— I wanted to make a film where the characters can smile, enjoy, love and be happy. We all want that glimmer of hope when we close our notebook at the end of the day — says Muritiba, in a telephone interview from some remote area of ​​Cariri in Paraíba, where he shoots a series for Amazon (the director says he can’t reveal more details about the new production).

Born in 1979, the Bahian will premiere soon the feature “Jesus Kid”, winner of three Kikitos (Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best Director) at the Gramado Festival in 2020. Adaptation of the satirical novel by Lourenço Mutarelli, the film has in the cast Sergio Marone and Paulo Miklos. Muritiba also directed the documentary series “Caso Evandro”, by Globoplay, and the series “Carcereiros”, co-produced by Globo and SprayFilmes.

With a script signed by Muritiba and Henrique dos Santos, produced by Grafo and Fado Filmes and distributed by Pandora Filmes, “Private Desert” tells the story of Daniel (Antonio Saboia, from “Bacurau”), a former policeman from Curitiba away from his homeland. functions after an error. Unhappy after the suspension, he sets off on a journey towards the Bahian sertão in search of Sara (Pedro Fasanaro), a non-binary person (whose gender identity is not strictly male or female) with whom he had developed a love relationship through apps of message. The cast also includes Thomás Aquino, Cynthia Senek and Laila Garin.

In September, the film had already won the public award at the Venice Days parallel show, at the Venice Film Festival. Now, with the pre-nomination for the Oscar, begins a long campaign for the film in the American market.

“The goal, of course, is to get you on the final list, and we’ll work hard on that. But I believe in the potential of the film – says the director, who cites the French feature “Titane”, by Julia Ducournau, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival this year, as one of the Oscar favorites.

“Private desert” brings up current issues, such as the culture of violence within the police and the representation of non-binary characters. When relating to Sara, the ex-policeman faces society’s prejudice.

— The film does not deal directly with police violence, but shows how police are trained using violence as a form of persuasion and communication — says Muritiba. – It was also important to play a fluid character with respect, affection and affection.

Director Aly Muritiba

prison experience

Before becoming a filmmaker, Muritiba worked for seven years as a prison guard. He prepares a true crime series for Globoplay, along the lines of “Caso Evandro”.

“Working in the prison system taught me to be a good listener and a great observer,” says the director. — It is an environment that requires good communication and diplomacy with inmates. There I exercised my listening skills and these attributes were essential for my filmmaking career.

