PS4 and Xbox One games up to 80% off

As is tradition every week at IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you are a subscriber to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.
Among the games on sale on PS4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt stands out, available for R$207 for R$41.58. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Battlefield V Definitive Edition, from R$299 to R$44.85. Check out more discounts:
10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:
- Mafia Definitive Edition: R$98.94
- GTA V Premium: BRL 79.95
- Red Dead Online: R$ 55.95
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition: R$ 173.36
- Borderlands 3: BRL 98.96
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: R$ 41.58
- The Outer Worlds: BRL 98.96
- Control Ultimate Edition: BRL 86.96
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection: R$35.99
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition: R$41.99
10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:
- Batman Return to Arkham: R$ 25.00
- Injustice 2: BRL 30.00
- Cuphead: BRL 56.21
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition: R$ 44.85
- Ghost Recon Wildlands: R$ 44.75
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack: R$ 30.00
- Darkland 2: BRL 3.45
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: R$49.98
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition: BRL 11.60
- Streets of Rage 4: R$ 55.47
