PS4 and Xbox One games up to 80% off

As is tradition every week at IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you are a subscriber to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt stands out, available for R$207 for R$41.58. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Battlefield V Definitive Edition, from R$299 to R$44.85. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

Mafia Definitive Edition: R$98.94

GTA V Premium: BRL 79.95

Red Dead Online: R$ 55.95

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: R$ 173.36

Borderlands 3: BRL 98.96

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: R$ 41.58

The Outer Worlds: BRL 98.96

Control Ultimate Edition: BRL 86.96

Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection: R$35.99

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition: R$41.99

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

Batman Return to Arkham: R$ 25.00

Injustice 2: BRL 30.00

Cuphead: BRL 56.21

Battlefield V Definitive Edition: R$ 44.85

Ghost Recon Wildlands: R$ 44.75

Scribblenauts Mega Pack: R$ 30.00

Darkland 2: BRL 3.45

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: R$49.98

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition: BRL 11.60

Streets of Rage 4: R$ 55.47

