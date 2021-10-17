Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) change users’ lives in Maceió – Maceió City Hall

Therapeutic and artistic activities strengthen the humanized care of mental health users

The Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) of Maceió are specialized mental health units for the treatment and social reintegration of people with severe and persistent mental disorders. The Centers offer an interdisciplinary service, made up of a multidisciplinary team that brings together physicians, social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, among other specialties.

The Municipality’s Psychosocial Care Network has five of these units – Dr. Sadi Feitosa de Carvalho Caps (Bebedouro), Rostand Silvestre Caps (Jatiúca), Noraci Pedrosa Caps (Jacintinho), Dr. Luiz da Rocha Cerqueira Children’s Caps (Sawmill) and o Caps AD (Alcohol and other drugs) Dr. Everaldo Moreira (Lighthouse). The work developed in these units has contributed to change the lives of many people who need mental health care.

One of these people is Míriam Laurindo, a Caps Noraci Pedrosa user for 10 years. Under the care of the CAPS team of professionals, the user reports the change she has felt in her life. “Before I had mental problems, I had a lot of friends, but after I came here, and everyone left me behind, but here I found new friends and a second family. It’s like Caps is a gardener. I felt like a withered plant and with their care, I was able to grow and bloom again”, she reveals.

Miriam Laurindo, user of Caps Noraci Pedrosa. Photo: Ana Cecília – Ascom/SMS

During her treatment, Miriam participates in various therapeutic activities. “I really like the Voa Voa choir and also take capoeira, zumba and therapeutic workshops. This improved my treatment, as I was very closed in my world and Caps gave me freedom, like a bird to fly”, celebrates the user.

Rita Pedrosa is manager of Caps Noraci Pedrosa and comments on the benefits that artistic activities carried out at Caps provide to users undergoing treatment. “One of our most important activities is the Voa Voa choir, which has been in existence for seven years and has the participation of many users and is a moment of overcoming difficulties for them, of happiness, of fulfillment, of increasing self-esteem. This cultural insertion makes a lot of difference for them”, he highlights.

Miriam Laurindo (caps user), Rita Pedrosa (caps manager Noraci Pedrosa) and Tiago Camilo (caps user). Photo: Ana Cecília – Ascom/SMS

The manager also mentions the income generation workshops held with users in partnership with professionals. “Several products are manufactured, such as dish towels, rugs, pictures, dolls. With that, they feel very useful and can earn their money. We always encourage users to continue buying the products and promoting them”, says Rita Pedrosa, manager of Caps Noraci Pedrosa.

Products produced in Caps. Photo: Ascom/SMS

Presentation of the Coral Vôa Vôa. Photo: Ascom/SMS

art as a form of expression

Another important initiative carried out at Caps is the Reflective Light project, with painting and photography workshops. The activity enables users to learn photography techniques for therapeutic and occupational purposes, in addition to expressing their personal ideas and stories.



Reflected Light Project. Photo: Ana Cecília – Ascom/SMS

Rose Dias, responsible for the photography workshops, says that the participants in the workshops, which are held once a week in all five Caps, learn photographic techniques, awaken the look, expand observation and concentration. “The result of this work is wonderful. Users feel productive and active”, he comments.

The project’s painting workshops are run by Hilda Moura, a social worker at Caps Sadi Carvalho and a plastic artist. During the activities, the professional provides the first approximations with artistic productions of great art geniuses and makes reinterpretations of their works.



One of the painting workshops at Cafors Sadi Carvalho with the women’s group ‘As Fridas do Sadi’. Photograph: Ana Cecilia – Ascom/SMS

“Several experiences show that the art inserted in this process represents healing and transformation. Here we have many users who have turned out to be great artists, whether drawing, painting or photographing: this is the mental health that we defend”, emphasizes Hilda Moura.

Ana Cecília da Silva / Ascom SMS