PVC defends Vagner Mancini from criticism of recent career moves: “I would do the same”

Showing that he understands the departure of América-MG towards Grêmio, journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho declared during the podcast “A Mesa”, on Globoesporte.com, that he would do “the same thing” as Vagner Mancini at this point in his career. According to PVC, Mancini’s “yes” to the tricolor is due to the conviction that he will be able to have a stronger team next season.

Mancini has been criticized for repeating similar career moves even with ongoing projects. It was like that in 2020 when he left Atlético-GO for Corinthians and it is also like that now.

“Of course he is wrong (in leaving América-MG). It is a mistake. Point. Despite being wrong, in this crazy market, I would do the same thing. It’s the chance to have a stronger team next year. I spoke to him after the announcement. He said he’s sure he’s going to get out of relegation and enter next year with a team he never had,” declared PVC.

The new Grêmio coach declared to PVC his reasons for changing clubs even before being officially announced by the club from Rio Grande do Sul:

“I am convinced that we are going to get out of relegation. And I’m sure we’re going to have an extremely competitive team next year. A team that will be able to win a lot”, he said.

Vagner Mancini dismisses controversy with América-MG

During the official press conference presented by Grêmio last Friday afternoon, Mancini was asked about América-MG and ruled out having had any kind of fight or friction when he announced his departure:

“America-MG’s departure was very loyal, very fair, very honest. We sat down, talked and I even have to praise the work of Fábio Mello (director’s position here) because, always dialoguing with the utmost respect between the parties. Whenever you do things with your chest open, eye to eye, the tendency is for everything to come out in the best possible way”, stated the new Grêmio commander.

After 13 years of his first appearance, Mancini signed a contract until December of next year and will make his debut this Sunday, 18:15, at the Arena, against Juventude. Their mission is to take the team out of the relegation zone, facing a 19th place with just 23 points.