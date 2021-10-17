Rafael Vitti and Tatá show their daughter in her bedroom at the family mansion

Actor Rafael Vitti and comedian Tatá Werneck delighted when they showed their daughter in their mansion

The actor Rafael Vitti and the comedian Tata Werneck they delighted in showing their daughter, little Clara Maria, one year and eleven months old, playing in her little room in the family mansion. The little one appeared with wet hair and in what appears to be her playroom in the family house.

By showing your daughter with Rafael Vitti, Tatá Werneck fell for the little girl and called her a cute nickname: “sheep”. The famous mother said: “Wet-haired sheep. In morals. It’s great to be a mother of Aries”.

Several famous people were just praise for little Clara Maria in her room. “Daughter of sheep, Aries is!” said presenter Astrid Fontenelle. And actor Wagner Sebastian commented: “Beautiful, washed Clara”. Digital influencer Evelyn Regly also commented: “Joy that brightens our day.”

Model Evandro Soldati stated: “Hahahah! How cute!”. The digital influencer Natália Guimarães said: “What a dream this baby is”. Actress Lucy Alves also commented: “Hahaha! Very good!”. Actress Sophia Abrahao also said: “For God’s sake!” And the actress Larissa Manoela commented: “Oh, what a princess!”.

Digital influencer Sasha Meneghel also commented: “My God when perfection!” The comedian Little Lo also said: “Guys, I love it!”. Singer Daniel Mercury commented: “Hahaha! What a cute sheep”. Actor Ary Fontoura said: “Very beautiful! I want to meet this princess”.

Internet users also praised little Clara Maria. “Clarinha pulled on Mom’s humor and beauty! What a love”, commented an internet user. And another internet user also stated: “The energy of Clarinha is the same as Tatá’s! That cutie little thing!”.

Rafael Vitti he also talked about how much he misses little Clara Maria. This is because the actor is recording a soap opera in Poços de Caldas during the week and that is why he is only seeing his daughter on weekends. When he appeared with his daughter after a week of shooting, the actor said: “Oh my God, I miss you! Love you! I love you my daughter!”.

