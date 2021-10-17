Real Madrid considers exchange with Liverpool more amount of money

Salah could leave Liverpool this season and Real Madrid would already be showing interest in the player and could offer Hazard and a sum of money to sign him.

O Liverpool again saw Mohamed Salah parade his great quality in the fields this season, with the Egyptian scoring important goals throughout the games. But, this joy may be short-lived.

With the talks about the player’s contract renewal stopped, some interested clubs start to emerge and one of the teams that could come with more strength in the next transfer window is the Real Madrid.

According to ESPN local, Real wants to hire the attacker and is already planning to make an offer involving a amount of money and the Eden Hazard star, ex-Chelsea, in exchange.

While the Belgian suffers since he arrived in Laliga, was in Premier League that he got the spotlight that led him to become a world football star.

Salah has shown, on other occasions, the desire to play for Real Madrid. But its possible arrival could also depend on the no way from Mbappé to the meringue club.