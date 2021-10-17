Rejected Lary and a kiss between Marina and Gui mark “A Fazenda” party

It happened at dawn this Saturday (16) the quit party of “A Fazenda 13” and, this time, with alcohol! The presence of drinks stirred up pedestrians and yielded remarkable moments, such as the insistence of lary bottino in an affair with Bil Araújo and a kiss between Marina Ferrari and Gui Araújo!

While Marina and Bill accelerated their pace and delivered a big kiss, with the celebration of pedestrians, lary didn’t have the same luck with bil. The influencer arrived in the confinement mocking the ex-BBB, but bit her tongue and now doesn’t hide her interest!

While enjoying on the dance floor, bil warned lary: “Stop looking at my mouth!”. “Why can’t I look at your mouth?” he asked. “It’s manipulating her”, replied the ex-BBB.

On another occasion, after assuming that I was jealous of the proximity of bil with Aline Mineiro, lary tried again to invest. “I’ll get you. I can’t take it anymore!” he fired.

But bil didn’t accept, saying that the cameras were focusing on them: “Fuck*, we’re really generating entertainment”. “Of course, I’m being rejected”, concluded lary.

Complicated, right? Even more after the scene starring Marina and Bill! Check out their kiss:

