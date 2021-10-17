Renata Banhara vents about brain tumor and the impossibility of surgery: “Seesaw of emotions”

Fighting a brain infection since 2017, Renata Banhara, who has already undergone two surgeries at the site, revealed that the tumor continues to grow.

For those who don’t know, the situation began with the appearance of a bacteria in the tooth that ended up affecting the brain. At the time, the famous woman had necrotic nerves and a facial palsy on the side of her left eye.

In a conversation with the R7 portal, the ex-muse of the Bath of Gugu explained that she can no longer operate. “I’m still recovering, I’m not fully healed. I still have a brain tumoro,” he said.

“In recent years it has grown from two millimeters to three centimeters. To give you an idea, it is larger than the eyeball region, and it is no longer possible to operate because of its size and location”, completed.

Living through a difficult time, the famous also told how she is facing the situation: “I live a seesaw of emotions. But I’m moving on, working and fighting. It’s a huge challenge.”

It is worth remembering that Renata Banhara recently made an outburst on Instagram and claimed that she was the victim of attacks. “I hereby publicly register that I am being the victim of orderly attacks on my social networks. I have been persistently persecuted and insulted for years, in addition to having my posts used in a decontextualized way, with serious accusations about me”, declared.

“I have been working since I was 11 years old and I have already helped many WOMEN MOTHERS who have lost their children in a brutal way and from the most varied forms of violence. This is the role I decided to play in my life – volunteering”, he continued, without revealing the identity of who has taken his peace.

“I was a victim of domestic violence and I know the pain of injustice, no matter how hard we fight, the end result almost never favors us, but I’m still fighting in solidarity with everyone and doing my best”, he stated.

“The law exists for everyone, the internet is not a land without the law, I inform you that the authorities are being made aware and measures will be taken. I am immensely grateful for all the affection and understanding I have received”, ended.