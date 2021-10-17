Renato Gaúcho prepares Flamengo with four changes in relation to the team that beat Juventude; see probable team

Flamengo has important changes in the lineup to face Cuiabá, this Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship

In the hunt for the leader Atlético-MG, O Flamengo face the Cuiabá, this Sunday (17), at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, by the Brazilian championship.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After winning the Youth 3-1 with the team full of embezzlements, Renato Gaúcho can celebrate the return of up to five names for the confrontation at Maracanã.

Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa, who were with Brazilian Team, returned last Saturday and will be on the field, and Vitinho returns from suspension after missing out against Juventude. Another name that is back, but that should remain as an option in the reserve bank, is Diego Ribas.

Defender Gustavo Henrique, who has recovered from a muscle injury and was on the bench against Juventude, joins the starting lineup this Sunday and makes the double of defense alongside Léo Pereira.

On the other hand, Isla, who had his flight from Chile cancelled, did not have time to prepare for the departure and is out. Rodrigo Caio is in transition and will be preserved by the DM. To close the list, David Luiz, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique are recovering from thigh injuries.

the probable Flamengo lineup has Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Michael and Gabriel.

With 45 points and in second position, Flamengo has eleven points less than the leader Atlético-MG and two games less, which could put Rubro-Negro even closer to Galo in the fight for the title.