Reporter congratulates Globo for his success and ends up being fired on the same day

Months after standing out because of the coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games in GloboNews, the reporter Alexandre Oliveira he ended up being fired from the network.

He was part of the sports team and, at the age of 48, he had been providing his services for the company for 15 years, making a point of honoring the channel for 25 years.

The network had a birthday this October 15th and he shared a photo in which it said: “Congratulations GloboNews for 25 years. May we continue surfing this success!”.

However, the partnership ended up coming to an end and, on Notícias da TV, Alexandre confirmed the information. The journalist had been featured in the Olympics and went viral.

The reason was his spontaneous way of conducting the coverage, as when he was in the studio of Em Ponto and participated in an improvised tennis game with Julia Duailibi.

Excited about the sporting event, the pair practiced some table tennis in front of the cameras.

“As I know you like table tennis, we’ll play a ball”, began the reporter. “This one I could compete, I would win a medal”, said Duailibi.

The ball, however, was more on the ground than on Alexandre and Julia’s rackets. Even so, the two burst out laughing at the unscripted situation. “Let’s break the light!”, warned Oliveira.

Then the anchor called the trading range. The relaxed moment today was not the only surprise reserved for GloboNews audience this week.

It is worth remembering that Alexandre Oliveira has also been on Globo’s Esporte Espetacular, but ended up being one of the targets of the spending cuts that the channel has been promoting.

