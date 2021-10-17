Result of Mega-Sena 2419 today, 16/10; prize is BRL 10.5 million – Country

Mega-Sena can pay up to R$10.5 million today, 16/10. Contest 2419 takes place from 8:00 pm and is broadcast live on the Caixa Loterias Facebook profile and on the Caixa Econômica Federal channel on Youtube.

Result Mega-Sena contest 2419

10 – 53 – 43 – 48 – 35 – 50

See the results of other draws this Saturday (16)

How to bet on Mega-Sena

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made in person at Casas Lotéricas, through Caixa’s internet banking (for those who are account holders) or through the Loterias Online website.

> See how to place bets online

Which numbers are the most drawn at Mega-Sena?

One of the strategies used by those who wish to have more chances of hitting the six numbers drawn in the Mega-Sena lottery is to find out what the probability of combinations of tens among the most drawn is.

> Check out the most drawn dozens

Mega-Sena’s biggest prizes

The Mega-Sena prize with the highest value was paid on December 31, 2017, when the 2000 Mega-Sena da Virada contest paid the amount of R$ 306,718,743.68.

> Check out the biggest Mega-Sena prizes and the most winning states