Result of the Super Seven 157 today, 10/15; prize is BRL 300 thousand – Country

This Friday (10/15), contest 157 of the Super Seven will draw a prize of R$ 300 thousand. If you want to follow up, the draw will take place from 15:00 today by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet amount is R$ 2.50.

Result Super Seven Contest 157

Column 1: 0

Column 2: 4

Column 3: 8

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 9

Column 6: 3

Column 7: 8

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a CPF;

Have an email;

Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br

Inform your personal data;

Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;

Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.