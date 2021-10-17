Result of the Super Seven 157 today, 10/15; prize is BRL 300 thousand – Country

This Friday (10/15), contest 157 of the Super Seven will draw a prize of R$ 300 thousand. If you want to follow up, the draw will take place from 15:00 today by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet amount is R$ 2.50.
Result Super Seven Contest 157
- Column 1: 0
- Column 2: 4
- Column 3: 8
- Column 4: 9
- Column 5: 9
- Column 6: 3
- Column 7: 8
How to bet on the Internet?
To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:
- Be over 18 years old;
- Have a CPF;
- Have an email;
- Have a credit card with the main brands.
To register, follow the steps below:
- Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
- Inform your personal data;
- Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
- Complete the filling.
How to follow the contest live?
You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.