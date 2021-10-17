Result of the Super Seven 157 today, 10/15; prize is BRL 300 thousand – Country

This Friday (10/15), contest 157 of the Super Seven will draw a prize of R$ 300 thousand. If you want to follow up, the draw will take place from 15:00 today by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet amount is R$ 2.50.

Result Super Seven Contest 157

  • Column 1: 0
  • Column 2: 4
  • Column 3: 8
  • Column 4: 9
  • Column 5: 9
  • Column 6: 3
  • Column 7: 8

See the results of other draws this Friday (15)

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Be over 18 years old;
  • Have a CPF;
  • Have an email;
  • Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

  • Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
  • Inform your personal data;
  • Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
  • Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.


