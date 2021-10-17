Results of Quina contest 5683 today, Saturday (10/16/21) – DCI

The result of Quina contest 5683 was released at 8:32 pm (Brasilia time) this Saturday, October 16th. The player who hits the numbers, drawn at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, can win the accumulated prize of R$ 10.2 million.

Today’s Quina Results, contest 5683

The numbers drawn at Quina today were: 02-21-24-28-56.

Quina Awards

There are four award tracks on Quina. It is possible to win by matching 2 to 5 numbers.

Bets that match two numbers split 11% of the total prize pool. Three-number matchers split 20%, and those who correctly guessed four tens split 19% of the prizes.

Of the remaining amount, 35% is allocated to 5-number hitters. If there are no winners in any prize lane, the prize for that tier accumulates for the next draw.

The remaining 15% is destined for the special drawing of Quina de São João, which takes place every June. In this contest, instead of 35%, the main track corresponds to 50% of the total prize pool.

The probability of hitting Quina, in the range of 5 tens, is one in 24,040,016 for the basic bet of 5 numbers. For those who play 15 numbers, the chance is one in 8,005. The probability of hitting the deuce (two tens) is one in 36 on the basic bet.

How to bet on Quina – Results of the corner 5683

Quina tickets have 80 tens, numbered from 01 to 80. It is possible to play between 5 to 15 numbers. The single bet costs R$2.00. Quina’s biggest bet, with 15 tens, costs R$ 6,006.00.

Quina has daily draws, from Monday to Saturday. The draws always take place from 8 pm (Brasilia time).

Where are Quina’s draws

Quina’s draws take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo (SP). They also take place on the Caminhão da Sorte, which travels through several cities across Brazil.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lucky Truck drawings are not happening. All contests are held at Espaço Loterias Caixa.

How to receive Quina’s award

To receive Quina’s prizes it is necessary to have in hand the proof of the bet (flywheel), issued by the lottery house, a document with a photo, ID and CPF.

Prizes of up to R$1,903.98 gross (R$1,332.78 net) can be redeemed directly at any lottery agency. Those who place the bet online, through the Lotteries website or application, can also transfer the value of the prizes to a MercadoPago account.

Amounts above this limit can only be redeemed at Caixa branches. For prizes of $10K or more, you must wait two days to deposit. Smaller amounts are paid on the spot.

The deadline for receiving the Quina prize is 90 days after the draw. If the winner does not redeem the amounts, the money is transferred to the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (FIES).

