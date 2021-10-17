Return of a classic: Nokia relaunches model 6310 in new commemorative version

Launched in 2001 by Nokia, the 6310 model gained the reputation of being a very resistant and even ‘indestructible’ device, being affectionately nicknamed ‘Nokia brick’ and standing out worldwide — especially in Brazil — for having interesting features for the time , like a 1.8-inch monochrome screen, for example. In celebration of the 20 years of this cell phone, the manufacturer decided to relaunch the model with some improvements and new features, but keeping some nostalgic features present in the older version, such as the ‘snake game’ and the format with slightly curved and rounded edges.





The new generation of the 6310 has a 2.8-inch color screen and QVGA resolution (320 x 240 pixels), which, although not very high, is superior to the predecessor and allows the user to view the content displayed on the system interface. that navigation is done using the physical buttons located just below the display. On the back we have a clean look without much detail, showing only the rear camera with a resolution of 0.3 MP, an LED flash and just below the inscription with the brand name on the plastic cover.

Moving on to internal hardware, the new 6310 sports a battery with a capacity of 1150 mAh and autonomy for up to 7 hours of talk time or weeks in mode stand-by. For being an extremely simple device we can’t demand much, and this phone still uses the microSD format, has 8 MB of internal storage and arrives without support for 4G networks, in addition to not having the Android operating system.

Availability and price

The Nokia 6310 is now available for purchase abroad and arrives with a suggested retail price of 60 pounds, around BRL 450 in direct conversion and without adding taxes.

Is this new model as resistant as the version released 20 years ago? Tell us your opinion, comment!