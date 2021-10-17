Revenue from oil royalties breaks record and may increase by more than R$37 billion in 2021 | Economy

With the higher dollar and rising international oil prices, the country’s revenue from royalties and government participation on oil and gas production reached a record level in 2021 and can provide a extra revenue of more than BRL 37 billion in the year for public coffers, in comparison with 2020. This is shown by a survey by the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE).

According to the consultancy’s study, government participation totaled R$ 35.29 billion in the partial for the year until July, a 28.9% increase compared to the first 7 months of last year. This is the highest nominal value for the period in the historical series started in 1999. The previous record had been registered in 2019, when the collection between January and July totaled R$ 30.69 billion.

The values ​​consider data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), including all revenue from royalties, special participation, occupancy rate or retention of the area and also contract signing bonus.

The ANP has not yet released consolidated data for the 3rd quarter. But royalties alone generated revenue of R$ 25.18 billion for the Union, states and municipalities between January and September, which means that the collection has already exceeded R$ 41.6 billion this year, according to CBIE calculations.

“The revenue in 2021 will be a record because the price of oil is booming and the real is depreciated against the dollar,” says CBIE managing partner Adriano Pires. “There is the positive side of the increase in tax collection for states, municipalities and the Union, but there is also the negative side, which is that we are paying such expensive gasoline, diesel and gas cylinders”.

Based on market behavior in recent months and expectations for the price of a barrel of oil and the exchange rate until the end of 2021, the CBIE estimates that the collection with royalties and special participation will exceed R$ 84 billion in the year, which would represent an increase of around 80% (R$ 37.8 billion more) in comparison with the total revenue of 2020, which totaled R$46.71 billion.

By way of comparison, the cost of the 3 extra installments of the extension of Emergency Aid in 2021 was estimated by the federal government at R$20 billion.

Royalties are the cash amounts paid by the oil companies to the Union and to the state and municipal governments of the local producers to have the right to explore the oil. Special participations, on the other hand, are an additional compensation and are charged when there are large volumes of production or great profitability.

These amounts are part of the so-called non-managed revenues and basically depend on three factors:

oil price exchange rate production volume

“Two of these 3 factors are having a behavior well above the average: the price of the barrel and, mainly, the exchange rate. The exchange rate is the main responsible for this collection record”, says the partner-director of the CBIE.

What explains the record collection

The price of a barrel of Brent oil – an international benchmark – returned in 2021 to pre-pandemic quotation levels and, in October, it once again reached the US$ 85 mark, a value that had not been reached since October 2018. amid the economic recovery and increase in natural gas prices, which have boosted the demand for oil from power generators.

The dollar, on the other hand, surpassed the barrier of R$ 5.50 in recent days, and accumulates an increase of around 6% in the year against the real. Last year, it rose almost 30%. Until the beginning of 2019, it remained below BRL 4.

The financial market currently projects an exchange rate of R$ 5.25 for the end of 2021 and for 2022 amidst political and fiscal uncertainties, anticipation of the electoral dispute and deterioration of the prospects for the performance of the economy in 2022.

The CBIE’s projections for the collection for the year consider the average price of a barrel at US$ 70, an average exchange rate of R$ 5.20 and a growth of around 7% in oil production in Brazil, to an average of 3 .26 million barrels/day in 2021.

Understand the rise of the dollar

Analysts have also pointed out the advance of the dollar as the main “villain” for the increase in the price of gasoline and diesel.

A survey by the economist at Tendências Consultoria Walter de Vitto shows that, in September 2018, when a barrel of oil was also traded at around US$ 80 and the exchange rate was R$ 4.12, the average price of a liter of gasoline in pumps were at R$ 4.64, against R$ 6.08 in September 2021. According to the analyst’s calculations, if the dollar were today at R$ 4.50, the average price of gasoline for the consumer would be 10% cheaper . Click here and see simulations.

Division and use of resources

In comparison with the period from January to July of last year, the collection with royalties and government participation represented an additional R$ 7 billion for the Union and the governments of producing states and municipalities.

According to the survey, the revenue earmarked for the Union totaled BRL 12.54 billion, against BRL 10.49 billion in the first 7 months of 2020. The amount transferred to states and municipalities increased by about BRL 2.4 billion , to R$ 11.35 billion and R$ 8.07 billion, respectively. See chart below:

According to Pires, the record collection in a scenario of soaring fuel prices for consumers and persistent inflation raises the opportunity for a more transparent debate on the destination of resources from oil exploration destined to public coffers.

“Unfortunately, in recent years, both the Union, states and municipalities took this fabulous money to raise royalties and did not invest to benefit the population. At least there is a lack of greater transparency as to where this money is going,” says the director of CBIE.

The expert even suggests the use of part of the collection with royalties as a source of resources for the creation of a reserve fund. “In 2021, the projection is way above that projected by the government. Why not use this difference between the projected and the actual to put money in a fund?”, he asks.

He cites the proposal being studied by the government for the creation of a “stabilization fund”, with public resources, to ease the impact of variations in international oil markets on fuel prices in the country. “It’s a government decision, but it’s a way of not passing on the volatility of prices to the consumer,” he says.

Walter de Vitto, from Tendências, says he is against the use of royalties to set up a price “stabilization fund” and cites the example of Norway, which decided to create a fund so that money from oil exploration could yield and be able to be used for the benefit of future generations.

“Royalty money is a finite resource, it is a wealth. It had to be applied in education, health and to increase the economy’s productivity. It should not be used for anything in the short term or even less to give money to gasoline consumers and diesel,” he says.

Clash on fuel prices

The prices charged at the bombs became a reason for a clash between the president and the governors. Bolsonaro started to publicly demand that the states reduce the ICMS so that, in this way, gasoline and diesel prices fall.

This week, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that changes the calculation of the ICMS charge on fuel to try to lower the price charged to the final consumer. To be valid, the text still needs to pass through the Senate.

Analysts consulted by g1 claim that the values ​​of gasoline, diesel and ethanol may even decline at first with the change in taxation, but that the dollar and the price of oil will continue to have more influence on the formation of fuel prices in Brazil, since that since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy for its refineries that is guided by fluctuations in the international market.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes recently said that the government is discussing the possibility of capitalizing a fuel price stabilization fund with shares in the state-owned Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) or with shares that the BNDES has in Petrobras, but it was not possible. Details.