Rico says he’s going to hit the Record presenter

Despite their controversies in The Farm 13, the comedian Rich Melquiades he also entertains his fellow inmates with humorous moments. This Thursday (14), for example, the famous spoke with Victor Pecoraro and Stephen Mattos and, stating that he was not afraid of the farm, he said that he intends to appear in several programs on the Record TV.

“We can’t imagine the number of people who identify with us,” said Victor. Rico, then, revealed that he intends to “hit on” the presenter Rodrigo Faro. “Man, I’m going to the farm. If I go out, I’m very calm. I’m going to see my mom, I’m going to see who I like. I’m going to see my friend, I’m going to Rodrigo Faro, and hit on him. I go to other TV shows, I go on Today to meet Ana Hickmann. Hail Mary people!”, he fired.

Reign

On Wednesday (13), when another Farmer’s Test took place, the presenter Adriane Galisteu he talked to the pawns and asked them to take stock of the boy’s reign. “Oh, Rico, let’s take stock of your mandate?”, asked the blonde to the pawn.

“Like it, Dri? My term was one of the best, wasn’t it?” asked Rico, who made the communicator laugh. “I’m asking how you felt about that hat, did you like it?” Galisteus continued. Rico then talked about it.

“I loved it, I felt like the most powerful person on this farm. I did what I wanted to do, delegated a role to the staff without them asking, there’s no such thing with me, the farmer is me and I who give them their function“he stated. “Now, unfortunately, depending on who turns out to be a farmer, they’ll vote for me without penalty”, ended the worker, who said he would like to pass the hat on to Aline Mineiro, who was also in the fields.

criticized Bil

On Thursday (13), Rico Melquiades spoke with Victor Percoraro and made many criticisms of Bil Araújo, coming to compare with Karol Conka.

“He tries to coerce you with the ‘I know game, you’re leaving’ look. He has made me feel guilty many times. He comes up to me and says ‘this game of yours out there, I think I don’t know what’. Like, he makes me back off. Once I got really bad and thought: ‘I became a Karol Conká’. I went to the pantry, I started to cry, ask for a doctor and I even thought about leaving the program because of him. I cried desperately”, he revealed.