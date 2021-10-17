Rivaldo praises Raphinha for success on the national team and talks about Palmeiras fasting at the Brazilian Nationals

A highlight of the Brazilian team’s last matches in the qualifiers, forward Raphinha also managed to attract Rivaldo’s attention. The five-time champion praised the Leeds United athlete, but stressed that the place is not yet assured.

Raphinha managed to be the protagonist in his first call to defend Brazil. The striker has participated in four goals in three matches – with two two assists and two goals.



“Tite is always aware of this and ended up calling up several for these international commitments. Among them, I would especially highlight newcomer Raphinha, who entered with a lot of personality, showing himself on the field and revealing another option to consider for the World Cup in 2022”, said Rivaldo in an interview with Betfair.net.

Still, Rivaldo highlighted the importance of keeping pace to secure a spot in Tite’s team: “Until then, others will have their opportunity, so the Leeds striker needs to keep in good shape at his club and always show service when he has chance to play for the national team, as this is the only way to guarantee your place in the Cup”.

bad summer season

Palmeiras idol, Rivaldo also spoke about the club’s negative sequence in the Brazilian Championship. Without winning for five games, the former player highlighted the Libertadores final as a challenge in the athletes’ focus.

“This always affects the psychological a little, but the team needs to focus on the Brazilian Nationals. If it continues like this, it runs the risk of dropping from the placements of access to the next Libertadores”, he said.

Rivaldo also highlighted the importance of arriving at a good moment for the decision: “It’s important to reach the Libertadores Final with intact confidence to face the best team in Brazil today,” concluded Rivaldo.

