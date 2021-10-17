Robert Durst, millionaire heir convicted of murder, is with Covid-19

Real estate heir Robert Durst, 78, who was sentenced to life in prison this week for murdering a friend in 2000, tested positive for Covid-19 and was mechanically ventilated, his lawyer told the Los Angeles Times.

Durst was already showing signs of being ill while reading his sentence last Thursday (14). “It looked worse than ever,” his lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, told the newspaper.

Where Durst is being treated has not been revealed. At his trial, he was detained at the University of Southern California Medical Center (USC) in police custody.

Durst was convicted of the death of Susan Berman. This was the first sentence of a man who managed to escape justice in the past 39 years.

A multimillionaire whose grandfather founded one of New York City’s top real estate companies, Durst was the prime suspect, but never officially charged, in the disappearance of his wife Kathleen McCormack, who disappeared in New York in 1982.

Last month, a jury found Durst guilty of shooting Berman, 55, in the back of the head at his Beverly Hills home. The jury also found him guilty of the special circumstances of planning an ambush and killing a witness. Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Evidence from the trial indicated that Berman helped provide Durst with a false alibi for McCormack’s disappearance. Prosecutors alleged that Durst killed Berman because he feared she would reveal what she knew to authorities.