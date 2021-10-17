Roberto de Andrade opens the game and guarantees striker for Corinthians in 2022

The season is drawing to a close and the Corinthians needs to define its situation in the Brasileirão to put into practice the planning for 2022. There is great confidence in the club’s presence in the Copa Libertadores dispute next year.

If Timão’s prediction in relation to the Libertadores classification comes to pass, the board will certainly invest a little more in new reinforcements for the squad. However, the high alvinegra dome is already eyeing some possibilities in the market.

There is an expectation involving the hiring of a new name for the offensive sector. Currently, coach Sylvinho has Jô for the center forward, but the 77 shirt’s performance on the field has been lacking. Even so, the technical committee believes in the athlete’s potential.

Another that had been worrying the Corinthians fans was the striker Gabriel Pereira, as their contractual relationship is valid only until the beginning of the next year. However, the board decided to calm the tempers and guaranteed the permanence of the young athlete in 2022.

It was Roberto de Andrade who guaranteed the contract renewal of Gabriel Pereira for the next seasons. “We’ve been talking to the athlete’s representatives. There will be no other result than renewal”, said the director, in an interview with the program Chair Cativa, by Jovem Pan.

Forward Gabriel Pereira is standing out for Corinthians in the dispute of the Brazilian Championship. He won the confidence of coach Sylvinho, who ensured the athlete’s title in recent games, putting Adson as a second option. The trend is for this to continue until the end of the season.