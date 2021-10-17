Rome has a gigantic demonstration against the far right

Tens of thousands of people demanded, on Saturday 16, the prohibition of the extreme right during a demonstration in Rome after the violent protests against the health passport last weekend attributed to neo-fascists.

With posters that said “Fascism, never again”, protesters in San Giovanni Square, a place historically associated with the left, called for the prohibition of the neo-fascist group Força Nova (FN).

The demonstration brought together at least 200,000 people, according to organizers.

FN leaders are among those arrested after the attack on the headquarters of the CGIL union (left), the country’s main trade union confederation, during the demonstration against the health passport on 9 October.

“This is not just a response to the fascist ‘squad’,” declared CGIL union general secretary Maurizio Landini, using the term to designate the post-World War I paramilitary forces that became an armed wing of Italian fascism.

“This square also symbolizes all those who want to change the country, who want to close the door to political violence,” he added.

Loading…

Answer our survey and help us understand what our readers expect from CartaCapital