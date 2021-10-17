Rumor: Insider Suggests Nintendo Switch Online Price Increase Linked to Licensing Costs

With the latest Nintendo Direct focused on Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch), the price of the new Expansion Pack for the hybrid console’s online service has finally been unveiled. The subscription plan will come at a higher price than many expected, and perhaps the reason behind that is the cost of licensing the games.

That’s what the famous insider Emily Rogers, who often leaks industry information, suggests. According to her, to make Mega Drive titles available on Nintendo Switch Online (NSO), Big N had to pay a high price:

“Licensing costs are probably the main culprits behind the bold pricing of the NSO expansion. I heard that Sega was paid very, very well. This is remarkable because Sega was not a big fan of the Virtual Console (VC) service due to low sales, revenue sharing and lack of marketing. That’s why Sega doesn’t support VC on Wii U.”

However, it’s not just about Sega. Bonds from other companies would also have demanded an amount from Nintendo. Including the agreement with Rare and Microsoft to release Banjo-Kazooie in the Nintendo 64 library: