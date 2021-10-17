Russell Westbrook argues with fan during Lakers game

nba_russell_westbrook_discuss_with_fan_during_lakers_game

It’s not new that Russell Westbrook likes to “trash talk” with fans. And that’s what happened to one fan during the Lakers’ last preseason game on Thursday night against the Kings in Sacramento.

The fan’s suggestion that Westbrook would play better by dyeing his hair was met with expletives from Westbrook, who was trying to concentrate on the game.

+ Lakers lays off players and closes their squad for NBA season

+ Vogel reveals how he will choose the Lakers starting lineup

Westbrook has never been afraid to challenge conventional thinking, with his recent wardrobe choices being severely criticized by rappers and former players. However, it is clear that Westbrook’s priorities on the court are exclusively focused on the game.

The deal that brought Westbrook to the Lakers was seen by many as a key move to help the Lakers in their quest for another NBA title. If that happens, Lakers fans won’t care whether the star dyes his hair or not.

Follow Lakers Brazil!

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook