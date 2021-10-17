Russia Surpasses 1,000 Covid Deaths in One Day: Why Sputnik V Country Has So Few Vaccinated | World

More than a year and a half after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia is experiencing its worst moment in the fight against the coronavirus.

This Saturday (16) it reached for the first time the mark of a thousand deaths from the disease in a single day and is the fourth with the highest number of infections accumulated in the last four weeks, 663,000.

The government has avoided taking measures to restrict the movement of people and attributes the new wave of infections to Russian resistance to vaccination. On Oct. 5, Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said that the current level of immunization in the country is not enough to deal with the aggressiveness of the new variants of coronaviruses.

Russia was one of the first countries to launch an immunizer against the coronavirus. Named Sputnik V, it was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in partnership with the Ministry of Defense and launched in December 2020.

So far, however, just under a third of the Russian population (31%) has been vaccinated, according to data from the portal Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford.

The number of people immunized with the first and second doses is very close, suggesting that there is a high volume of people who do not intend to get vaccinated. In a survey carried out in August by the Levada Center, which specializes in public opinion polls, this percentage was 54%.

Sputnik V has been exported to several countries

Still, the Kremlin has so far ruled out imposing sanctions on those who refuse to get vaccinated. According to Peskov, this type of measure goes against the “social nature” of the Russian state and, therefore, it would be unrealistic to consider them.

Speaking on Oct. 11, the spokesman said that what remains in this situation is to appeal to citizens’ consciences to understand that “there is no other way to protect their lives than by getting vaccinated”.

Generalized distrust

“Many did not get vaccinated not because they are anti-vaccinations, but because they decided to wait”, assesses anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova, a researcher at the Institute of Social Sciences of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

In an interview with the BBC’s Russian service, Arkhipova says that the decision would have as a backdrop a distrust of medicine and the country’s political elite, as well as advice from “family” doctors.

“In the Soviet period, parents were forced to vaccinate their children. Refusal ended up being a form of protest and, therefore, in some families of intellectuals, for example, this type of behavior was even encouraged,” he adds.

Vaccination was mandatory during Soviet period

“In parallel, many people say they are not on the list to get vaccinated because they don’t trust the way Sputnik V was developed. People feel very uncomfortable with the lack of information about how the vaccine was made, its side effects, how many people got sick, how many had severe forms, how many were hospitalized, etc,” adds Arkhipova.

The anthropologist says that, although many Russians do not trust medicine, they usually listen to well-known doctors, but this, paradoxically, did not contribute to boosting the vaccination campaign.

“Many people were dissuaded by the so-called ‘family doctors'”, he points out.

In Russia, she said, vaccination protocols for people with different pre-existing diseases were not well developed, which makes the work of health professionals difficult.

“It turns out to be intimidating for a doctor to take responsibility for recommending vaccination. Often they don’t know exactly how the immunization can affect a pre-existing disease that the patient has. So, it ends up being easier to say: ‘don’t get vaccinated.’ ”

The researcher also points out that, in the interviews conducted in her studies, the number of people who say they distrust doctors and professionals with high visibility is high because they can lie to the population without facing any consequences for their actions.

“Lying is not normally punished in Russia. For the same reason, some people rely more on imported vaccines because they believe that if Pfizer’s makers lie, for example, they will suffer the repercussions.”

Another reason would be the lack of knowledge of many Russians about their own biology.

“Many people do not understand what a virus is, how it enters the body, what antibodies are. Therefore, many people have a reduced critical capacity to react to rumors”, says the anthropologist.

In Russia, as in many other countries, false information and misinformation about vaccines has been rife..

Until July of this year, the researcher had gathered 314 different fake news about the coronavirus in a database, of which 83 were related to vaccines and had been shared 2.6 million times on social networks.

This is another factor that makes it difficult to persuade the Russians of the importance of ensuring immunization against Covid-19.