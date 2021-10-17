Russia Surpasses 1000 Covid Deaths in One Day: Why Sputnik V Country Has So Few Vaccinated

Sputnik V doses

Sputnik V was released in December 2020

More than a year and a half after the start of the covid-19 pandemic, Russia is experiencing its worst moment in the fight against the coronavirus.

This Saturday (16/10) reached for the first time the mark of a thousand deaths from the disease in a single day and is the fourth with the highest number of infections accumulated in the last four weeks, 663,000.

The government has avoided taking measures to restrict the movement of people and attributes the new wave of infections to Russian resistance to vaccination. On October 5th, Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said that the current level of immunization in the country is not enough to face the aggressiveness of the new variants of coronaviruses.

Vaccine resistance

Russia was one of the first countries to launch an immunizer against the coronavirus. Named Sputnik V, it was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in partnership with the Ministry of Defense and launched in December 2020.